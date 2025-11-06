 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Mercyhurst v Northwestern
Northwestern opens new chapter after veteran core moves on
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
How to watch South Florida vs George Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
nbc_pft_mayemcdaniels_251106.jpg
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Mercyhurst v Northwestern
Northwestern opens new chapter after veteran core moves on
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
How to watch South Florida vs George Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
nbc_pft_mayemcdaniels_251106.jpg
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to volunteer for LA28 Olympics, Paralympics

  
Published November 6, 2025 09:52 AM

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Volunteer Program Presented by Delta Air Lines launched Thursday.

Those interested can visit LA28.org/volunteer for more information on opportunities from now through the lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games and also Games-time roles.

More details will be shared in 2026.

“We are not waiting until 2028 to tap into Los Angeles’ resilience, generosity and grit,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “This unique initiative channels the spirit of volunteerism long before the Opening Ceremony, and we have the chance to create a model for future Host Cities, as well as a legacy for Los Angeles and the Games. Our hope is that this program can be a catalyst for Angelenos to give back to the city they love, unite across communities and help build a stronger city together.”

LA28 marks the first Olympic and Paralympics to be held in the U.S. since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games.

LA28 previously unveiled its Olympic venue plan and Paralympic venue plan, plus its daily Olympic competition schedule.

LA 2028 Olympics
LA28 names Ben Winston, Scott Givens to leading roles for Opening, Closing Ceremonies
The 2028 LA Games ceremonies will be shared among the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium.