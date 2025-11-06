How to volunteer for LA28 Olympics, Paralympics

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Volunteer Program Presented by Delta Air Lines launched Thursday.

Those interested can visit LA28.org/volunteer for more information on opportunities from now through the lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games and also Games-time roles.

More details will be shared in 2026.

“We are not waiting until 2028 to tap into Los Angeles’ resilience, generosity and grit,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a press release. “This unique initiative channels the spirit of volunteerism long before the Opening Ceremony, and we have the chance to create a model for future Host Cities, as well as a legacy for Los Angeles and the Games. Our hope is that this program can be a catalyst for Angelenos to give back to the city they love, unite across communities and help build a stronger city together.”

LA28 marks the first Olympic and Paralympics to be held in the U.S. since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games.

LA28 previously unveiled its Olympic venue plan and Paralympic venue plan, plus its daily Olympic competition schedule.