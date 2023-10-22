Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Sprints Devils Bowl 2023 David Gravel James McFadden photo finish.jpg
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day Four
After Ryder Cup snub, Meronk wins Andalucia Masters

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschecotaracehl_231021.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Rd. 8 at COTA
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231022.jpg
Meronk wins DP World Tour Andalucía Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Sprints Devils Bowl 2023 David Gravel James McFadden photo finish.jpg
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day Four
After Ryder Cup snub, Meronk wins Andalucia Masters

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschecotaracehl_231021.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Rd. 8 at COTA
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231022.jpg
Meronk wins DP World Tour Andalucía Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America

  
Published October 22, 2023 03:47 PM
Madison Chock, Evan Bates

ALLEN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Madison Chock and Evan Bates of United States skate in the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America at Credit Union of Texas Events Center on October 21, 2023 in Allen, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

International Skating Union via Getty Images

World champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth Skate America ice dance title and a 15th in a row for U.S. couples overall at the event.

Chock and Bates, who led after Saturday’s rhythm dance by 7.07 points, also had the highest free dance score Sunday to win by 15.97 overall.

It’s the largest Skate America ice dance margin of victory in a decade.

They prevailed after Chock fell at the end of a lift in practice Saturday morning, about six and a half hours before their rhythm dance. Bates said after the rhythm dance that they both felt OK.

SKATE AMERICA: Results | Figure Skating Broadcast Schedule

U.S. couples won every Skate America ice dance title dating to 2009.

Meryl Davis and Charlie White and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue also won four titles each. Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani won two. Tanith White and Ben Agosto started the streak.

This year’s field lacked the rest of the top five from March’s worlds, where Chock and Bates became the oldest world champions in ice dance history.

The top six couples over the six-event fall Grand Prix Series, which began with Skate America, gather at December’s Grand Prix Final.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the Olympic gold medalists, are on an indefinite break and last competed at the March 2022 World Championships.