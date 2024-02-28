Maggie Mac Neil, Olympic swimming gold medalist, plans to make Paris her final Games

Tokyo Olympic 100m butterfly gold medalist Maggie Mac Neil of Canada plans to make Paris her Olympic farewell, according to a CBC Sports report that was reposted on her social media.

“I haven’t decided on a firm end date, but I know I’m not going another quad [four-year Olympic cycle],” she said, according to the report. “I’ve never wanted to [compete] to 2028. I want to go to law school in the next couple of years.”

Mac Neil, 24, entered the Tokyo Games as the reigning world champion in the 100m fly, then won the Olympic title in the third-fastest time in history.

She swam the 100m fly at one of the three world championships in this Olympic cycle, taking silver behind Zhang Yufei of China last July in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mac Neil completed her NCAA career at LSU last year and still trains in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve accomplished more than I ever wanted in swimming and by doing that, I would be happy if I retired now,” she said, according to CBC Sports.