Marketa Vondrousova is second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist in history

  
Published July 13, 2023 09:52 AM
Marketa Vondrousova reacts during the Ladies Singles - Semi Final match against Elina Svitolina on day eleven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Czech Marketa Vondrousova beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the first all-unseeded Wimbledon women’s semifinal in the Open Era to become, at No. 42, the second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist ever.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, swept Svitolina, the former world No. 3 back from October childbirth, 6-3, 6-3.

“I was nervous, actually, the whole match,” said Vondrousova, who slipped up in the second set with a 4-0 lead.

The only lower-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist since rankings were introduced in 1975 was Serena Williams, who was No. 181 in 2018 coming back from childbirth.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

The lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s champion was No. 31 Venus Williams in 2007.

Vondrousova, 24, gets No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Saturday’s final.

Vondrousova beat Svitolina in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals en route to a silver medal, then missed the 2022 French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

“You never know if you can be at that level again,” she said. “I was here last year watching my best friend play qualies with a cast on.”

Svitolina, 28, entered Wimbledon ranked No. 76 after returning to the WTA Tour in April after a year off.

She won a lower-level event in May, then made the French Open quarterfinals before reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal.