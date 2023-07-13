Marketa Vondrousova is second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist in history

Czech Marketa Vondrousova beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the first all-unseeded Wimbledon women’s semifinal in the Open Era to become, at No. 42, the second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist ever.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, swept Svitolina, the former world No. 3 back from October childbirth, 6-3, 6-3.

“I was nervous, actually, the whole match,” said Vondrousova, who slipped up in the second set with a 4-0 lead.

The only lower-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist since rankings were introduced in 1975 was Serena Williams, who was No. 181 in 2018 coming back from childbirth.

The lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s champion was No. 31 Venus Williams in 2007.

Vondrousova, 24, gets No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Saturday’s final.

Vondrousova beat Svitolina in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals en route to a silver medal, then missed the 2022 French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

“You never know if you can be at that level again,” she said. “I was here last year watching my best friend play qualies with a cast on.”

Svitolina, 28, entered Wimbledon ranked No. 76 after returning to the WTA Tour in April after a year off.

She won a lower-level event in May, then made the French Open quarterfinals before reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal.