Melina Costanza bring home bronze in women’s boulder at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Championships

Melina Costanza capped her first world championships appearance with a bronze medal in the women’s boulder event at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Championships in Seoul.

Costanza, a two-time national champion with 2024 wins in the boulder and lead events, was the second American to finish on the podium in Seoul. She joined 2024 Olympian Zach Hammer, who secured the bronze medal in the men’s speed climbing event.

Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret won gold in Seoul with a dominant score of 99.5 in the women’s boulder, successfully defending her women’s combined (bouldering and lead climbing) Olympic title from Paris. France’s Oriane Bertone took home the silver with an 85.0 after finishing in eighth place in Paris.

2024 Olympic silver medalist Brooke Raboutou and bronze medalist Jessica Pilz did not compete.

The competition marked Costanza’s first elite world championships, and her score of 59.8 gave her a solid five-point lead over fourth place. She previously had made three World Cup appearances; in 2022 she competed in the lead and boulder World Cups, and in 2024 participated in the lead event.

American Annie Sanders also made the boulder final after finishing in first place in the semifinal round, tied with Great Britain’s Erin McNeice. McNiece finished in fourth place in the final, with Sanders down in seventh.