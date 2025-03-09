Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup podiums record

Mikaela Shiffrin broke a long-standing record with her 156th career World Cup podium finish, taking third in a slalom in Åre, Sweden, on Sunday.

Shiffrin led after the first run and had the 25th-fastest second run, skiing last on a beaten-up course at the site of her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

Austrian Katharina Truppe earned her first World Cup win in her 186th start, prevailing by five hundredths of a second over countrywoman Katharina Liensberger.

“First victory, it’s crazy,” said the 29-year-old Truppe, who previously finished third on four occasions. “I have goosebumps.”

Shiffrin ended up 19 hundredths behind, two weeks after earning her record-extending 100th World Cup win.

Shiffrin broke her tie with Ingemar Stenmark for the most Alpine skiing World Cup podiums, two years after breaking the Swedish legend’s wins record of 86. Stenmark’s last podium and win came on Feb. 19, 1989.

Shiffrin, who turns 30 on Thursday, has made the podium in nearly 56% of her 280 career World Cup starts dating to 2011, including 75% in slalom.

The women’s Alpine World Cup moves next weekend to La Thuile, Italy, for a downhill and two super-Gs.

Shiffrin is expected to race one more time this season in a March 27 slalom at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Shiffrin, a record eight-time World Cup slalom season champion, is mathematically out of the running for this year’s title after missing two months after tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash.

Croatian Zrinka Ljutic leads the standings by 41 points and will win her first season title with a podium finish — and possibly lower — in Sun Valley.