Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson to host Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

Mike Tirico will be joined by Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson to host broadcast coverage of the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26.

The trio made the announcement on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.

Tirico returns to host a fourth consecutive Opening Ceremony.

Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback, and Clarkson, the Grammy-winning singer and TV personality, will make their Olympic broadcast debuts.

The Paris Opening Ceremony will be the first of its kind — held outside of a stadium on a nearly four-mile stretch along the Seine River in the heart of the French capital.

The Parade of Nations will be done with boats carrying athletes past landmarks, climaxing with the Eiffel Tower.

It’s expected that a few hundred thousand spectators will be scattered along the route, including on at least one bridge over the river.

The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.