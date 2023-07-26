Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record

Australian Mollie O’Callaghan broke the longest-standing women’s world record in an Olympic program swimming event, taking the 200m freestyle at the world championships.

O’Callaghan overtook training partner and Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus to win in 1 minute, 52.85 seconds, in Fukuoka, Japan, on Wednesday. O’Callaghan took 13 hundredths off Italian Federica Pellegrini’s world record from the 2009 World Championships.

“I didn’t know how I was going to race,” O’Callaghan, who reportedly dealt with a knee injury before worlds, said on Australia’s Nine Network. “The lead up to this has been so up and down like a roller coaster, just with injury and then coming off trials and all that.”

That leaves one women’s world record in an Olympic program event still standing from the 2007-09 super-suit era: China’s Liu Zige’s mark from the 200m butterfly, which no woman has come within two seconds of since she set it.

At last year’s worlds, O’Callaghan won the 100m free and took silver in the 200m free at age 18, following a long line of Australian sprint champions. She swam on relays at the Tokyo Olympics as the youngest Australian across all sports, according to Olympedia.org.

Also Wednesday, Frenchman Leon Marchand won the 200m butterfly to become the third-fastest man in history in the event behind Hungary’s Kristof Milak (missing worlds for health reasons) and Michael Phelps.

Marchand broke Phelps’ last individual world record to win the 400m IM on Sunday. He could defend his world title in the 200m IM on Thursday.

American Thomas Heilman, at 16 the youngest U.S. male swimmer at worlds since Phelps in 2001, tied for fourth and became the second-fastest American in history behind Phelps’ top 13 times.

Bobby Finke became the most decorated U.S. male distance swimmer in world championships history with his third medal, a bronze in the 800m free.

Finke, 23, broke his American record, finishing 1.67 seconds behind gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia, the Olympic 400m free champion.

China’s Qin Haiyang added gold in the 50m breaststroke (not an Olympic event) to his 100m breast title. Qin beat the oldest U.S. swimmer at worlds, 30-year-old Nic Fink, by three tenths.

Swimming worlds finals continue Thursday at 7 a.m. ET, live on Peacock. American Regan Smith could be in the 200m butterfly and 50m backstroke.