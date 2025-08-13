Mondo Duplantis is inaugural Ultimate Star for World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Mondo Duplantis, who on Tuesday broke the men’s pole vault world record for a 13th time, has been named World Athletics’ inaugural Ultimate Star ahead of next year’s first World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

In the role, Duplantis will be “one of a select number of key collaborators pursuing their cultural passions outside of athletics in music, fashion, art, on-screen, who will promote the new global season-ending championship,” according to World Athletics.

In a press release, World Athletics President Seb Coe called Duplantis “one of the megastars of our sport.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to make sure that the spotlight shines on athletics and the Ultimate will light up Budapest,” Duplantis said in the release. “I have great memories of winning world gold two years ago (in Budapest) and remember the incredible atmosphere inside the stadium that night. It would be a dream to break the world record in front of a packed crowd next year.

“This event is set to showcase our sport like never before, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is an exclusive, biennial season-ending track and field meet for even years without a World Outdoor Championships.

The first edition will be in Budapest from Sept. 11-13, 2026, with 28 events total, including the senior global championship debut of the mixed-gender 4x100m relay.

World Athletics announced last year that the meet will include fields of eight to 16 athletes per individual event.

Those fields will be based primarily on world rankings with no limits on athletes per country. Track events will have semifinals and finals. Field events will have strictly finals.

All reigning Olympic gold medalists, world champions and Diamond League season champions are guaranteed spots in their respective events. Athletes will wear national team uniforms.

Duplantis was among the first 26 athletes who qualified for the Ultimate Championship by winning their events at the Paris Olympics.