Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch

This time, Kishane Thompson held off Noah Lyles.

Thompson beat Lyles — 9.87 seconds to 9.90 — on Saturday in their first race together since Lyles overtook Thompson for Olympic 100m gold by five thousandths of a second.

American Kenny Bednarek was third at a Diamond League meet in Poland, his first 100m defeat of the season.

Thompson ran 9.75 seconds in June, the world’s fastest time in a decade.

Lyles was pleased to break 10 seconds for the first time in 2025. It marked his third 100m of a season that was interrupted in the spring due to an ankle injury.

“I’m as fit as possibly can be,” Lyles said on Flotrack. “Now it’s just proving that I can get to top-end speed.”

Lyles and Thompson are expected to duel in the 100m again at September’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Lyles will bid to become the first repeat world champion since Usain Bolt in 2013 and ’15. Thompson can become the first Jamaican man to win a world 100m title since Bolt’s last of three victories in 2015.

Faith Kipyegon nearly breaks 3000m world record

Also Saturday, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon nearly broke a 32-year-old world record in the 3000m, running 93 hundredths shy of it.

Kipyegon clocked 8 minutes, 7.04 seconds, the second-fastest time in history behind the dubious world record of 8:06.11 set by China’s Wang Junxia at the 1993 Chinese National Games.

Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic 1500m gold medalist, owns the world records in the 1500m and mile and formerly had the 5000m world record.

At worlds, she is expected to bid to sweep the 1500m and 5000m, which she did at the last edition in 2023.

She faces a major challenge in the 5000m in friend and countrywoman Beatrice Chebet, the Olympic gold medalist and world record holder.

Chebet ran her first 1500m in two years on Saturday, finishing second to Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay. Chebet’s 3:54.73 made her the second-fastest Kenyan in history behind Kipyegon, whose world record is 3:48.68.

Olympic champion Masai Russell ran the joint-third-fastest 100m hurdles in history -- 12.19 seconds, two hundredths off her American record set in May.

The world record of 12.12 was set by Tobi Amusan of Nigeria at the 2022 World Championships.

Next month, Russell will bid to become the second American to pair a world title with Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles after Brianna McNeal.

In Saturday’s 800m, Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain comfortably won in 1:54.74 in her first race since the Paris Games after a February hamstring tear.

It’s the ninth-best time in history and the world’s best time since Hodgkinson ran 1:54.61 in July 2024.

Hodgkinson eyes her first world title in September after finishing runner-up at the last two editions.

In a duel between Olympic 400m gold and silver medalists, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic overtook Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser to prevail 49.18 to 49.27.

Naser remains the fastest woman this year (48.67 from April), but Paulino has won all four of their head-to-head 400m races since the start of May.