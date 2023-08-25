Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep, Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds

BUDAPEST — Noah Lyles won the 200m at the world track and field championships, becoming the first man to sweep the 100m and 200m at a single worlds since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Lyles clocked 19.52 seconds and was followed by countryman Erriyon Knighton (19.75) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (19.81).

Lyles, whose personal best is 19.31, was targeting Bolt’s world record of 19.19.

Lyles joined Bolt and Allyson Felix as the only sprinters to win three world 200m titles.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

On Saturday, Lyles is expected to be on the U.S. men’s 4x100m relay. He could become the first man to win three golds at one worlds since Bolt in 2015.

Also Friday, Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the women’s 200m in 21.41 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 21.34 from 1988 is faster (with 1.2 meters/second more tailwind than Jackson had). Jackson won last year’s title in 21.45.

Americans Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson took silver (21.81) and bronze (21.92).

Richardson, the 100m gold medalist, became the first American woman to win 100m and 200m medals at the same worlds since Carmelita Jeter in 2011. Richardson ran the fastest times of her life in both finals.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas won a fourth consecutive world title in the triple jump, pulling it out on her final jump to move up from eighth place.

Rojas, undefeated since her Tokyo Olympic title, avoided elimination after four of six jumps by a tiebreaker.

Rojas’ 15.08-meter jump denied Ukrainian Maryna-Bekh Romanchuk from winning her nation’s first world outdoor title in any event since 2013.

Haruka Kitaguchi won the javelin on her final throw to become the first Japanese woman to win a world title in any event since Hiromi Suzuki in the marathon in 1997.

Worlds continue Saturday, live on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, featuring the 5000m, where Kenyan Faith Kipyegon bids to become the first woman to sweep the 1500m and 5000m at one worlds.