Olympic champion Shaun White is taking a new approach to winter sports – here’s how to watch

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is bringing a new and exciting twist to the world of winter sports with The Snow League — the first professional winter sports league focused exclusively on snowboarding and freeskiing.

The inaugural season kicked off earlier in March in Aspen, Colorado, with a star-studded lineup, featuring 36 of the world’s top winter sports athletes, including two-time Olympians Yuto Totsuka (Japan) and Maddie Mastro (United States), reigning Olympic halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano (Japan), 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Sena Tomita (Japan) and more.

This event marked the first of four to take place in China, Aspen, and Switzerland over the next year. If you missed the action or just want to relive the rush and thrill of every skill, NBC’s got you covered with an encore presentation of the first Snow League competition. Live coverage begins Saturday at 1 PM ET. See below for details on how to watch the event and the full season schedule for Shaun White’s Snow League.

How to watch Shaun White’s Snow League:

When: Saturday, March 29

Saturday, March 29 Where: Aspen, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

What is the Snow League?

The Snow League is the first professional winter sports league entirely dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing. In its inaugural season, the league will feature a four-event global competition format, with the inaugural competition kicking off at Aspen Snowmass’ Buttermilk Mountain in March 2025, and continuing at top winter resorts worldwide.

The first season will feature men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe competitions at all four events. Freeskiing will be introduced during the league’s second event in late 2025, and will be included in all future events. Athletes will compete to accumulate points based on their results from each event to be tallied together at the end of the season to crown The Snow League World Champion.

2025 Snow League Schedule:

Event 1: Snowboard Halfpipe - March 7-8 -Aspen, Colorado

Snowboard Halfpipe - March 7-8 -Aspen, Colorado Event 2 : Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe - December 4-6, 2025 - Yunding Secret Garden Resort, China

: Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe - December 4-6, 2025 - Yunding Secret Garden Resort, China Event 3 : Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe - February 26-28, 2026 - Aspen, Colorado

: Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe - February 26-28, 2026 - Aspen, Colorado Event 4: Snowboard and Freeski Halfpipe - March 19-2, 2026 - LAAX, Switzerland

