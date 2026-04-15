Olympic gymnastics trials head to Louisville in 2028

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials will be in Louisville for the first time in 2028.

Kentucky’s largest city will have the meet from June 16-19 (Friday to Monday), 2028, at the KFC Yum! Center, which hosted the U.S. Classic women’s meet in 2019.

Louisville also held the Winter Cup women’s and men’s meet the last four years at other venues.

Olympic teams for women and men are typically chosen based off multiple meets leading up to the Games, with trials being the final and most important selection competition.

Selection procedures for LA28 have not been published yet.

Four of the five members of the 2024 Olympic champion women’s team are on indefinite breaks from elite competition: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles (who still competes collegiately) and Jade Carey.

Hezly Rivera, the youngest U.S. Olympian in Paris, did compete on the elite level in 2025, winning the national all-around title.

Four of the five members of the 2024 Olympic bronze-medal-winning men’s team continued in elite competition: Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda announced his retirement last year.

The next major meet, the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, is Aug. 6-9 in Phoenix.

Previously, Indianapolis was announced as the host for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, also in June, at the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium for the second consecutive time.

Trials hosts for track and field, the marathon and diving have not been announced yet.

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Host History

2028: Louisville

2024: Minneapolis

2020: St. Louis

2016: St. Louis (men) and San Jose, Calif. (women)

2012: San Jose

2008: Philadelphia

2004: Anaheim

1996 and 2000: Boston

1992: Baltimore

1988: Salt Lake City

1984 and 1980: Jacksonville, Fla.

1976: Los Angeles (women) and University Park, Pa. (men)

1972: Des Plaines, Ill. (men) and Long Beach, Calif. (women)

1968: Long Beach, Calif. (women) and Los Angeles (men)

1964: Kings Point, N.Y. (women) and San Fernando, Calif. (men)

1960: West Point, N.Y.