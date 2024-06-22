2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The top three in each event make the team if they have the Olympic qualifying standard or a high enough world ranking. Additional sprinters will make the team for 4x100m and 4x400m relay pools. Full results are here. ...

Men’s 10,000m

1. Grant Fisher -- 27:49.47

2. Woody Kincaid -- 27:50.74

3. Nico Young -- 27:52.40

4. Drew Hunter -- 27:53.35

5. Casey Clinger -- 27:59.71

6. Conner Mantz -- 28:00.90

7. Sam Chelanga -- 28:04.36

8. Andrew Colley -- 28:05.05

