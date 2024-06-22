 Skip navigation
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
GOLF: JUN 21 PGA Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands
SPORTS-GLF-TRAVELERS-ROUND2-HC
Tom Kim leads fellow birthday boy Scottie Scheffler at Travelers Championship

nbc_golf_gc_nellykordareact_240621.jpg
Korda had ‘no words’ for KPMG Women’s PGA fall
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordahl_240621.jpg
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
oly24_atw5k_trials_stpierreheat_240621.jpg
St. Pierre runs away with 5000m heat win at Trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results

  
Published June 21, 2024 10:59 PM

2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The top three in each event make the team if they have the Olympic qualifying standard or a high enough world ranking. Additional sprinters will make the team for 4x100m and 4x400m relay pools. Full results are here. ...

Men’s 10,000m
1. Grant Fisher -- 27:49.47
2. Woody Kincaid -- 27:50.74
3. Nico Young -- 27:52.40
4. Drew Hunter -- 27:53.35
5. Casey Clinger -- 27:59.71
6. Conner Mantz -- 28:00.90
7. Sam Chelanga -- 28:04.36
8. Andrew Colley -- 28:05.05

TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS: Broadcast Schedule

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One
Ryan Crouser, best shot putter in history, does more coaching than being coached
Ryan Crouser is an Olympic and world champion, world record holder ... and coach.