Pello Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10, ends Spain’s drought

Pello Bilbao won the Tour de France’s 10th stage from a breakaway group of six to end Spain’s longest Tour de France stage win drought in 40 years.

Bilbao prevailed over German Georg Zimmermann and Australian Ben O’Connor on the hilliest day of this year’s Tour.

Latvian Krists Neilands, who was the solo leader for 18 miles before being caught with less than two miles to go, ended up fourth.

Bilbao, who moved from 11th to fifth in the overall standings, became the first Spaniard to win a Tour stage since Omar Fraile in 2018. The last time Spain went this long between stage wins was from 1978 to 1983.

The top four in the overall standings, led by defending Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished together nearly three minutes after Bilbao.

The Tour continues Wednesday with the last flat stage until the 19th stage.