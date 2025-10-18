Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup

Regan Smith broke her own American record in the short-course 200m butterfly for a second consecutive Friday on the first night of a World Aquatics World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

Smith won in 2:00.20, taking eight hundredths off her American record from last weekend’s World Cup in Carmel, Indiana.

Smith’s time is the third-fastest in history globally behind Canadian Summer McIntosh’s world record 1:59.32 and Spaniard Mireia Belmonte’s 1:59.61.

“I want more from this event for sure,” said Smith, eyeing breaking the 2-minute barrier.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

While Smith is best known for her backstroke, she won silver at the last two Olympics in the 200m fly in 50-meter pools. Short-course racing at World Cups is in 25-meter pools.

Also Friday, American Gretchen Walsh swam the third-fastest 100m individual medley in history -- 55.77. Walsh owns the six best times overall, led by her world record 55.11.

Walsh also placed second in the 50m backstroke, just two hundredths off Australian Kaylee McKeown, who swept the 100m and 200m backs at the last two Olympics.

Walsh, whose best strokes are fly and freestyle, is the second-fastest American in history in the short-course 50m back behind Smith.

Australian Lani Pallister won the 400m free in 3:52.42, the third-fastest time in history behind McIntosh’s world record 3:50.25 and China’s Li Bingjie’s 3:51.30.

The Westmont World Cup continues Saturday with prelims (11 a.m. ET) and finals (7 p.m. ET) live on Peacock.