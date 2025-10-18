 Skip navigation
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Colorado Buffaloes v Miami Hurricanes
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
NFL 2025 Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Dak Prescott eyes elite fantasy status

oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Colorado Buffaloes v Miami Hurricanes
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
NFL 2025 Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Dak Prescott eyes elite fantasy status

oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup

  
Published October 17, 2025 08:30 PM

Regan Smith broke her own American record in the short-course 200m butterfly for a second consecutive Friday on the first night of a World Aquatics World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

Smith won in 2:00.20, taking eight hundredths off her American record from last weekend’s World Cup in Carmel, Indiana.

Smith’s time is the third-fastest in history globally behind Canadian Summer McIntosh’s world record 1:59.32 and Spaniard Mireia Belmonte’s 1:59.61.

“I want more from this event for sure,” said Smith, eyeing breaking the 2-minute barrier.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

While Smith is best known for her backstroke, she won silver at the last two Olympics in the 200m fly in 50-meter pools. Short-course racing at World Cups is in 25-meter pools.

Also Friday, American Gretchen Walsh swam the third-fastest 100m individual medley in history -- 55.77. Walsh owns the six best times overall, led by her world record 55.11.

Walsh also placed second in the 50m backstroke, just two hundredths off Australian Kaylee McKeown, who swept the 100m and 200m backs at the last two Olympics.

Walsh, whose best strokes are fly and freestyle, is the second-fastest American in history in the short-course 50m back behind Smith.

Australian Lani Pallister won the 400m free in 3:52.42, the third-fastest time in history behind McIntosh’s world record 3:50.25 and China’s Li Bingjie’s 3:51.30.

The Westmont World Cup continues Saturday with prelims (11 a.m. ET) and finals (7 p.m. ET) live on Peacock.

