Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time

BUDAPEST — Sha’Carri Richardson won the 100m at the world track and field championships in 10.65 seconds, a championship record time.

Richardson rallied past Jamaican Shericka Jackson (silver, 10.72) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (bronze, 10.77) in her global championship debut.

Richardson earned the title of world’s fastest woman two years after having her Olympic Trials 100m win disqualified for a positive marijuana test.

She did not make last year’s world championships team and later posted she dealt with an injury.

Sha'Carri Richardson is a WORLD CHAMPION in the 100m!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Mx3mxv5UzL — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2023

An hour before the final, Richardson had the second-slowest reaction time of the 24 semifinalists. She recovered to finish third in her semi and advance to the eight-woman final as a time qualifier.

Grant Holloway became the second man to win three consecutive 110m hurdles golds after the late American Greg Foster. Holloway clocked 12.96 seconds, distancing Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica by 11 hundredths. American Daniel Roberts took bronze, his first global championship medal.

Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, fastest in the world this year (12.94), crashed out of Sunday’s first round.

Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to win a world title with a 17.64-meter triple jump. Zango was already the first from his country to win an Olympic medal in any sport (bronze in Tokyo) and a track worlds medal of any color (bronze in 2019, silver in 2022).

Jaydon Hibbert, an 18-year-old rising University of Arkansas sophomore from Jamaica, fouled his first attempt and did not take any more jumps. Hibbert has the world’s best jump this year of 17.87 meters.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden won the discus on the last throw of the final. He unleased a championship record 71.46 meters to overtake defending world champ Kristjan Čeh of Slovenia.

Worlds continue Tuesday, live on USA Network and Peacock, featuring Olympic and world champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m final.