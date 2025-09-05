 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Hunter Lawrence face closeup.JPG
Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence pace 450 practice at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
MLB’s regular season enters final three weeks. Here’s a look at playoff picture, awards races

Top Clips

nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
With Bristol looming, WWT Raceway becomes even more important to Joey Logano
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Hunter Lawrence face closeup.JPG
Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence pace 450 practice at zMax Dragway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
MLB’s regular season enters final three weeks. Here’s a look at playoff picture, awards races

nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sharon van Rouwendaal retires as Olympic open-water swimming icon

  
Published September 5, 2025 05:55 PM

Sharon van Rouwendaal, the only person to win two Olympic open-water swimming gold medals, announced her retirement in a 16-page, three-language social media post.

“The truth is: elite sport requires sacrifice,” the post stated. “I missed birthdays, family gatherings, even my grandmother’s funeral. For eighteen years, I lived in a tunnel. My mother once said: ‘I don’t know if it was all worth it.’ That question has stayed with me ever since.”

Rouwendaal, from the Netherlands, said she chose to retire at age 31 to be with her family every day.

“It’s time to step out of the tunnel,” the post stated, “and start living.”

Van Rouwendaal won Olympic gold in the open-water 10km race in 2016 and again in 2024, becoming the first double gold medalist in an event that made its Olympic debut in 2008.

She also competed in the pool -- where she made her Olympic debut in 2012 at age 18.

She was a World Championships medalist in the 100m backstroke in 2011 (bronze, behind gold medalist Missy Franklin) and in the 400m freestyle in 2015 (silver behind Katie Ledecky), in addition to seven individual open-water medals from 5km (the shortest race) to 25km (the longest race).

“On the morning of the Olympic race in Paris, I was sick,” her retirement post stated. “I vomited twice. The pressure was enormous, it felt like pressure for two. But I still started. And once I was in the water, there was only one thought: I will, and I must, win. There was no other option. And I did. The most beautiful tribute I could give and the perfect end to my career.”

