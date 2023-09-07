 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
‘Rusty’ McIlroy 3 back after opening 69 at Irish Open
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Betting the NFL: Banner Night for Mahomes
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lionshype_230907.jpg
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype
nbc_pft_afcwestpredictions_230907.jpg
AFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_wilsonlatest_230907.jpg
Simms: ‘I’d be shocked’ if Wilson doesn’t rebound

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
‘Rusty’ McIlroy 3 back after opening 69 at Irish Open
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Betting the NFL: Banner Night for Mahomes
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lionshype_230907.jpg
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype
nbc_pft_afcwestpredictions_230907.jpg
AFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_wilsonlatest_230907.jpg
Simms: ‘I’d be shocked’ if Wilson doesn’t rebound

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Simone Biles on 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘That’s the path that I would love to go’

  
Published September 7, 2023 09:31 AM
Simone Biles

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Simone Biles warms up before Day Two of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 25, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Since signaling her gymnastics comeback in June, Simone Biles had refrained from looking too far ahead to a possible 2024 Olympic bid.

On TODAY on Thursday morning, host Hoda Kotb brought up the topic. What about the Paris Games?

“That’s the path that I would love to go,” Biles said, smiling.

Biles, 26, returned to competition on Aug. 5 and in her first meet since the Tokyo Games posted the world’s best all-around score in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

She scored even higher at her second meet back, the Xfinity U.S. Championships from Aug. 25-27, when she became the first person to win an eighth national all-around title and the oldest woman to win in the modern era.

Next: a world championships selection camp and competition in her native Texas in two weeks.

The team will be five women for worlds in late September and early October in Antwerp, Belgium (site of Biles’ first worlds in 2013).

Biles won the all-around in all five of her world championships appearances, the last in 2019.

Next June, the Olympic Trials will be in Minneapolis, after which the five-woman team for Paris will be named.

Biles can become the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 1952, according to Olympedia.org.