Simone Biles on 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘That’s the path that I would love to go’

Since signaling her gymnastics comeback in June, Simone Biles had refrained from looking too far ahead to a possible 2024 Olympic bid.

On TODAY on Thursday morning, host Hoda Kotb brought up the topic. What about the Paris Games?

“That’s the path that I would love to go,” Biles said, smiling.

Biles, 26, returned to competition on Aug. 5 and in her first meet since the Tokyo Games posted the world’s best all-around score in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

She scored even higher at her second meet back, the Xfinity U.S. Championships from Aug. 25-27, when she became the first person to win an eighth national all-around title and the oldest woman to win in the modern era.

Next: a world championships selection camp and competition in her native Texas in two weeks.

The team will be five women for worlds in late September and early October in Antwerp, Belgium (site of Biles’ first worlds in 2013).

Biles won the all-around in all five of her world championships appearances, the last in 2019.

Next June, the Olympic Trials will be in Minneapolis, after which the five-woman team for Paris will be named.

Biles can become the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 1952, according to Olympedia.org.