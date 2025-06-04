 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Track 01.JPG
Thunder Valley Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dan Muse
Penguins hire Rangers assistant Dan Muse to replace Mike Sullivan as head coach
Zach Hyman
Oilers’ Zach Hyman says his right wrist was dislocated late last round, knocking him out of the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Track 01.JPG
Thunder Valley Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dan Muse
Penguins hire Rangers assistant Dan Muse to replace Mike Sullivan as head coach
Zach Hyman
Oilers’ Zach Hyman says his right wrist was dislocated late last round, knocking him out of the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympians, Paralympians appear on ‘Top Chef’ episode in Milan

  
Published June 4, 2025 03:07 PM

Olympic medalists Elana Meyers Taylor and Red Gerard and Paralympic medalists Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer will appear on Thursday night’s “Top Chef” episode in Milan, site of the 2026 Winter Games.

The episode premieres at 9 ET on Bravo.

The athletes participated in an elimination challenge alongside the final four “cheftestants.”

“Top Chef,” in its 22nd season, previously featured Team USA athletes before the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games.

Meyers Taylor, a bobsledder, is bidding to make her fifth Olympic team in 2026. She has won a medal in all five of her career Olympic events. She is one shy of the U.S. record for Winter Olympic medals for a female athlete.

In 2018, Gerard became the youngest snowboarder to win Olympic gold at age 17. He has already qualified for the Milan Cortina Games in big air and slopestyle.

Masters holds the U.S. record for Winter Paralympic medals — 14. She competes in Para biathlon and cross-country skiing in the Winter Games, plus has five Summer Paralympic medals between Para road cycling and rowing.

Farmer is the most prolific scorer in U.S. Para hockey history with more than 200 goals for the national team. He helped lead the Americans to Paralympic gold in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Chloe Kim was the first athlete to clinch an Olympic spot. Three more have since joined her.