Olympians, Paralympians appear on ‘Top Chef’ episode in Milan

Olympic medalists Elana Meyers Taylor and Red Gerard and Paralympic medalists Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer will appear on Thursday night’s “Top Chef” episode in Milan, site of the 2026 Winter Games.

The episode premieres at 9 ET on Bravo.

The athletes participated in an elimination challenge alongside the final four “cheftestants.”

“Top Chef,” in its 22nd season, previously featured Team USA athletes before the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games.

Meyers Taylor, a bobsledder, is bidding to make her fifth Olympic team in 2026. She has won a medal in all five of her career Olympic events. She is one shy of the U.S. record for Winter Olympic medals for a female athlete.

In 2018, Gerard became the youngest snowboarder to win Olympic gold at age 17. He has already qualified for the Milan Cortina Games in big air and slopestyle.

Masters holds the U.S. record for Winter Paralympic medals — 14. She competes in Para biathlon and cross-country skiing in the Winter Games, plus has five Summer Paralympic medals between Para road cycling and rowing.

Farmer is the most prolific scorer in U.S. Para hockey history with more than 200 goals for the national team. He helped lead the Americans to Paralympic gold in 2014, 2018 and 2022.