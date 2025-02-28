 Skip navigation
Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, more Olympic champs enter Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont

  
Published February 28, 2025 11:56 AM

Individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass headline entries for the first Tyr Pro Swim Series meet since the 2024 Games, live next week on Peacock.

The full entry lists are here for the meet in Westmont, Illinois.

Peacock airs live finals coverage March 6-7 at 7 p.m. ET. CNBC airs highlights March 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

McIntosh and Douglass are each entered in their gold-medal events from Paris: McIntosh in the 200m and 400m individual medleys and the 200m butterfly and Douglass in the 200m breaststroke (plus the 50m and 100m breaststrokes, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly).

The field also includes individual 2016 Olympic gold medalists Simone Manuel, Lilly King and Penny Oleksiak. Manuel and Canada’s Oleksiak could meet in the 100m free, the event that they shared gold in at the Rio Games.

Another possible showdown is in the 100m backstroke: Regan Smith, Katharine Berkoff and Canada’s Kylie Masse finished second, third and fourth in Paris and are all entered in Westmont.

McIntosh and Smith could race each other in the 200m fly in Westmont after going one-two at the Paris Games.

Swimmers are preparing for the U.S. Championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.