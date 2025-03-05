 Skip navigation
Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield lead U.S. women’s hockey roster for world championship

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:43 PM

Hilary Knight is going to her 15th world championship, headlining the U.S. roster for April’s tournament in Czechia.

At last April’s worlds, Canada dethroned the U.S. on a Danielle Serdachny overtime golden goal in a 6-5 final in Utica, New York. It was the highest-scoring game between the rivals in nine years.

Knight is the world championship record holder for points (111), goals (65), medals (14) and gold medals (nine).

Knight is joined on this year’s team by fellow 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, back for her second worlds since having son Drew on July 1, 2023.

Other leading forwards are Taylor Heise and Alex Carpenter.

Laila Edwards, the 2024 World Championship MVP looking to make her first Olympic team in 2026, is now a defender after making the transition from forward in the fall.

The defense also includes Lee Stecklein, a three-time Olympic medalist who led the 2018 Olympic champion team skaters in ice time. Stecklein last played for the national team at the 2023 Worlds.

Plus Caroline Harvey, Edwards’ teammate at the University of Wisconsin who has been a world championship all-star team selection on defense each of the last three years.

Aerin Frankel, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at the last two worlds, is also back.

Kendall Coyne Schofield
Kendall Coyne Schofield’s new hockey journey could lead to fourth Olympics in 2026
Kendall Coyne Schofield bids for her fourth Olympic hockey team, and first as a mom.