U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into 2025 Toyota National Championships

In yet another sign of Gretchen Walsh’s progression, she goes into next week’s Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships ranked No. 1 in the country in four different events.

The top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender.

Walsh followed her first Olympics and first world record in 2024 by again breaking the 100m butterfly world record at her most recent meet — twice in one day at the Tyr Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She is the fastest woman in the world this year in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m and 100m butterfly, according to World Aquatics rankings.

Katie Ledecky is the only American woman to win four events at a single spring or summer nationals in the last decade — taking the 200m through 1500m frees at the last two Olympic Trials. The 50m butterfly, which makes its Olympic debut in 2028, hasn’t been contested at all of those nationals, though.

Ledecky again tops the seeds in the 400m, 800 and 1500m frees. She hasn’t lost any of those three events at nationals since 2012. She’s also expected to swim the 200m free to earn a place on the 4x200m free relay at worlds.

Regan Smith, an eight-time Olympic medalist, is the No. 1 seed in the 100m and 200m backstrokes and the 200m butterfly and No. 2 in the 50m back and 200m individual medley.

2025 U.S. Women’s Swimming Rankings

Times taken from USA Swimming’s database.

50m Freestyle

1. Gretchen Walsh -- 24.33

2. Torri Huske -- 24.47

3. Simone Manuel -- 24.54

4. Kate Douglass -- 24.62

5. Julia Dennis -- 24.79

100m Freestyle

1. Gretchen Walsh — 52.90

2. Torri Huske -- 52.95

3. Simone Manuel -- 53.11

4. Kate Douglass -- 53.61

5. Rylee Erisman -- 53.78

200m Freestyle

1. Claire Weinstein -- 1:54.93

2. Katie Ledecky -- 1:55.51

3. Erin Gemmell -- 1:56.41

4. Simone Manuel -- 1:57.34

5. Torri Huske -- 1:57.71

400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 3:56.81

2. Claire Weinstein -- 4:01.26

3. Jillian Cox -- 4:07.34

4. Erin Gemmell -- 4:09.31

5. Emma Weyant -- 4:09.75

800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 8:04.12

2. Jillian Cox -- 8:23.58

3. Claire Weinstein -- 8:26.06

4. Kate Hurst -- 8:30.35

5. Michaela Mattes -- 8:34.76

1500m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 15:24.51

2. Jillian Cox -- 16:04.13

3. Kate Hurst -- 16:14.26

4. Michaela Mattes -- 16:21.06

5. Kayla Han -- 16:28.92

U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into 2025 Toyota National Championships Shaine Casas is ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in five different events going into nationals.

50m Backstroke

1. Katharine Berkoff -- 27.34

2. Regan Smith -- 27.43

3. Rhyan White -- 27.75

4. Claire Curzan -- 27.86

5. Leah Shackley -- 28.24

100m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith — 57.46

2. Leah Shackley -- 58.53

3. Katharine Berkoff -- 58.79

4. Claire Curzan -- 59.46

5. Kennedy Noble -- 59.63

200m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith — 2:06.32

2. Audrey Derivaux -- 2:06.68

3. Leah Shackley -- 2:08.14

4. Claire Curzan -- 2:08.20

5. Rhyan White -- 2:08.83

50m Breaststroke

1. Skyler Smith -- 30.49

2. Lilly King -- 30.55

3. Emma Weber -- 30.57

4. Alex Walsh -- 30.90

5. Lucy Thomas -- 31.10

100m Breaststroke

1. Kate Douglass -- 1:06.51

2. Emma Weber -- 1:06.63

3. Lilly King -- 1:06.67

4. Alex Walsh -- 1:07.36

5. Skyler Smith -- 1:07.85

200m Breaststroke

1. Kate Douglass -- 2:20.78

2. Alex Walsh -- 2:22.91

3. Leah Hayes -- 2:27.60

4. Isabelle Odgers -- 2:28.89

5. Sarah Zhang -- 2:29.51

50m Butterfly

1. Gretchen Walsh — 24.93

2. Kate Douglass -- 25.39

3. Regan Smith -- 25.63

4. Beata Nelson -- 26.21

5. Torri Huske -- 26.23

100m Butterfly

1. Gretchen Walsh -- 54.60

2. Torri Huske -- 56.59

3. Regan Smith -- 56.85

4. Alex Shackell -- 57.31

5. Leah Shackley -- 57.92

200m Butterfly

1. Regan Smith -- 2:05.38

2. Alex Shackell -- 2:06.13

3. Audrey Derivaux -- 2:06.46

4. Lindsay Looney -- 2:08.59

5. Caroline Bricker -- 2:09.39

200m Individual Medley

1. Alex Walsh -- 2:08.84

2. Regan Smith -- 2:10.25

3. Leah Hayes -- 2:11.12

4. Audrey Derivaux -- 2:11.53

5. Isabel Ivey -- 2:12.52

400m Individual Medley

1. Emma Weyant -- 4:33.95

2. Leah Hayes -- 4:38.78

3. Kayla Han -- 4:40.58

4. Audrey Derivaux -- 4:41.48

5. Katie Grimes -- 4:42.48