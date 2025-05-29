U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into 2025 Toyota National Championships

The new Olympic quad could usher in a new era for U.S. men’s swimming.

Bobby Finke is the lone individual Olympic men’s gold medalist entered so far in next week’s Toyota U.S. Championships, the meet that determines the team for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.

Three other Olympic champions — Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy — were not on the initial entry list.

Dressel has raced in one meet since Paris and Kalisz strictly in November 2024 trials, according to USA Swimming’s database. Murphy said he is taking a break from competition in 2025 with an eye on coming back later in the quad for a 2028 Olympic bid.

At nationals, the top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for worlds, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender.

Shaine Casas, who placed ninth in the 200m individual medley in his Olympic debut in Paris, goes into nationals with the country’s best time in 2025 in the 50m and 100m backstroke and 50m and 100m butterfly, plus the 200m IM.

The last time somebody won five events at one spring or summer nationals was at the 2008 Olympic Trials (Michael Phelps and Katie Hoff). Granted, the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, two events that debut at the Olympics in 2028, haven’t always been held at national meets.

Carson Foster, the Olympic 400m IM bronze medalist, has the top U.S. time in 2025 in the 400m IM, plus in the 200m and 400m freestyles.

Then there’s Finke, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the distance freestyles who again tops the seeds in the 800m and 1500m.

2025 U.S. Men’s Swimming Rankings

Times taken from USA Swimming’s database. Not all swimmers are entered in the U.S. Championships. The late entry deadline is the end of Sunday.

50m Freestyle

1. Jack Alexy -- 21.94

2. Michael Andrew -- 21.97

3. Brooks Curry -- 22.03

4. Quintin McCarty -- 22.12

5. Caeleb Dressel -- 21.21

100m Freestyle

1. Brooks Curry -- 48.30

2. Shaine Casas -- 48.31

3. Jack Alexy -- 48.43

4. Chris Guiliano -- 48.49

5. Grant House -- 48.50

200m Freestyle

1. Carson Foster -- 1:46.46

2. Shaine Casas -- 1:46.49

3. Brooks Curry -- 1:46.74

4. Luke Hobson -- 1:46.76

5. Rex Maurer -- 1:46.79

400m Freestyle

1. Carson Foster -- 3:46.20

2. Rex Maurer -- 3:46.52

3. Kieran Smith -- 3:47.04

4. Ryan Erisman -- 3:48.57

5. Luka Mijatovic -- 3:48.95

800m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 7:50.79

2. Rex Maurer -- 7:51.19

3. Alec Enyeart -- 7:54.38

4. Lance Norris -- 7:56.09

5. Ryan Erisman -- 7:58.97

1500m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 14:54.49

2. Aiden Hammer -- 15:15.37

3. Luka Mijatovic -- 15:16.31

4. Colin Jacobs -- 15:16.33

5. Alec Enyeart -- 15:20.03

50m Backstroke

1. Shaine Casas -- 24.23

2. Quintin McCarty -- 24.45

3. Michael Andrew -- 25.00

4. Tommy Janton -- 25.01

5. Jack Dolan -- 25.30

100m Backstroke

1. Shaine Casas -- 53.54

2. Tommy Janton -- 53.82

3. Will Modglin -- 54.18

4. Daniel Diehl -- 54.25

5. Jack Wilkening -- 54.30

200m Backstroke

1. Keaton Jones -- 1:57.30

2. Kieran Smith -- 1:57.32

3. Gavin Keogh -- 1:58.47

4. Shaine Casas -- 1:58.51

5. Daniel Diehl -- 1:58.67

50m Breaststroke

1. Michael Andrew -- 27.01

2. Campbell McKean -- 27.40

3. Pavel Romanov -- 27.46

4. Garrett Clasen -- 27.61

5. Charlie Egeland -- 27.69

100m Breaststroke

1. Campbell McKean -- 1:00.40

2. Michael Andrew -- 1:00.54

3. Matt Fallon -- 1:00.73

4. Nate Germonprez -- 1:01.08

5. Josh Matheny -- 1:01.14

200m Breaststroke

1. Matt Fallon -- 2:09.58

2. Josh Bey -- 2:12.61

3. AJ Pouch -- 2:13.12

4. Ben Delmar -- 2:13.21

5. Noah Cakir -- 2:14.19

50m Butterfly

1. Shaine Casas -- 23.25

2. Caeleb Dressel -- 23.32

3. Michael Andrew -- 23.44

4. Kamal Muhammad -- 23.68

5. Quintin McCarty -- 23.91

100m Butterfly

1. Shaine Casas -- 50.82

2. Dare Rose -- 50.93

3. Luca Urlando -- 51.32

4. Kamal Muhammad -- 52.36

5. Trenton Julian -- 52.45

200m Butterfly

1. Luca Urlando -- 1:52.37

2. Carson Foster -- 1:55.84

3. Trenton Julian -- 1:56.02

4. Ryan Branon -- 1:56.45

5. Jack Dahlgren -- 1:56.83

200m Individual Medley

1. Shaine Casas -- 1:56.52

2. Carson Foster -- 1:57.04

3. Grant House -- 1:58.22

4. Kieran Smith -- 1:59.01

5. Michael Hochwalt -- 2:00.08

400m Individual Medley

1. Carson Foster — 4:09.51

2. Bobby Finke -- 4:13.67

3. Kieran Smith -- 4:15.10

4. Rex Maurer -- 4:16.61

5. Michael Hockwalt -- 4:16.88