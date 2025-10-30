 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year nominees announced

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:51 PM

USA Track and Field has announced nominees for its four Athlete of the Year awards.

All of the 17 nominees either won world championships or major marathons in 2025.

The winners will be decided by fan and media voting and announced at the USATF Annual Meeting on Dec. 5 in Orlando. Fan voting is open here through Nov. 10.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Valarie Allman (discus), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), Anna Hall (heptathlon), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m, 4x400m) and Katie Moon (pole vault).

The Para Athletics Female Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Annie Carey (T44 200m) and Arelle Middleton (F44 shot put), plus Susannah Scaroni, who has won three major marathons in 2025 (Boston, Sydney, Chicago) and could win a fourth in New York City this Sunday.

The Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Ryan Crouser (shot put), Cole Hocker (5000m), Noah Lyles (200m, 4x100m) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).

The Para Athletics Male Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Jaydin Blackwell (T38 100m, 400m), Michael Brannigan (T20 1500m) and Joel Gomez (T13 1500m).

The 2024 athlete award winners were Gabby Thomas, who won 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m gold in Paris, and Grant Holloway, the Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist.

USA Track and Field added Para Athlete of the Year awards after the U.S. Paralympic track and field program became part of USATF this year — including combining both national outdoor championships — in the latest move to unify the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year nominees include five Americans
Half of the Track Athlete of the Year nominees are from the U.S.