USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year nominees announced

USA Track and Field has announced nominees for its four Athlete of the Year awards.

All of the 17 nominees either won world championships or major marathons in 2025.

The winners will be decided by fan and media voting and announced at the USATF Annual Meeting on Dec. 5 in Orlando. Fan voting is open here through Nov. 10.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Valarie Allman (discus), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), Anna Hall (heptathlon), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m, 4x400m) and Katie Moon (pole vault).

The Para Athletics Female Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Annie Carey (T44 200m) and Arelle Middleton (F44 shot put), plus Susannah Scaroni, who has won three major marathons in 2025 (Boston, Sydney, Chicago) and could win a fourth in New York City this Sunday.



The Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Ryan Crouser (shot put), Cole Hocker (5000m), Noah Lyles (200m, 4x100m) and Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles).

The Para Athletics Male Athlete of the Year nominees are world champions Jaydin Blackwell (T38 100m, 400m), Michael Brannigan (T20 1500m) and Joel Gomez (T13 1500m).

The 2024 athlete award winners were Gabby Thomas, who won 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m gold in Paris, and Grant Holloway, the Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist.

USA Track and Field added Para Athlete of the Year awards after the U.S. Paralympic track and field program became part of USATF this year — including combining both national outdoor championships — in the latest move to unify the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.