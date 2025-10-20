World Athletics announces 2025 Field Athlete of the Year nominees

The U.S. leads the way with three of the 10 nominees for World Athletics Field Athlete of the Year awards.

Three of the five women’s Field Athlete of the Year nominees are Americans who won their first senior world outdoor titles last month: Valarie Allman (discus), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) and Anna Hall (heptathlon).

They’re joined by fellow world champions Nicola Olyslagers (Australia, high jump) and Camryn Rogers (Canada, hammer throw).

The men’s Field Athlete of the Year nominees are also all world outdoor champions: Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, pole vault), Mattia Furlani (Italy, long jump), Ethan Katzberg (Canada, hammer throw), Hamish Kerr (New Zealand, high jump) and Pedro Pichardo (Portugal, triple jump).

Two finalists for each award are determined by a three-way voting process from now to Sunday: World Athletics Council vote (50%), World Athletics family vote (25%) and public vote through World Athletics’ channels on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram (25%).

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted; a “like” on Facebook and Instagram or a repost on X counts as one vote.

The process is the same for Track Athletes of the Year (last week) and Out-Of-Stadium Athletes of the Year (next weeks).

Once the awards are down to finalists, a fan vote open for all registered users of World Athletics+ helps determine the overall World Athletes of the Year.

In 2024, the Field Athletes of the Year were Duplantis and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine, who each won Olympic gold and broke the world record in their event last year.

The overall 2024 Athletes of the Year were Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Olympic marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.