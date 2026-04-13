Yuma Kagiyama announces break from figure skating competition

Yuma Kagiyama, the Olympic individual and team silver medalist in 2022 and 2026 for Japan, plans to take a break from figure skating competition for the 2026-27 season.

“Looking ahead, I’d like to spend that time rediscovering the appeal of figure skating alongside new challenges, reflecting on myself, and taking it all in,” was posted on his social media, according to a translation. “I’m working on various projects, so I’d be grateful if you could look forward to them with anticipation. There will continue to be ice shows and events going forward, so I’m excited for the chance to appear before you all again!”

Kagiyama, 22, took individual Olympic silver in Milan behind Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan and in 2022 behind American Nathan Chen.

He also won silver medals at the World Championships in 2021 (behind Chen), 2022 (behind Shoma Uno of Japan), 2024 (behind American Ilia Malinin) and last month (behind Malinin again).

Kagiyama made the podium at every senior international event in which he has competed. He missed nearly all of the 2022-23 season due to injury.

The 2026-27 season begins in earnest in October with the start of the Grand Prix Series.