Zac Stubblety-Cook to miss World Swimming Championships

Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook — an Olympic gold and silver medalist in the 200m breaststroke — will miss the World Swimming Championships that start July 26 in Singapore, citing a back injury.

“It’s disappointing, but I had a lot of time off last year and I am committed to the next four years,” Stubblety-Cook said, according to a press release. “It’s a setback but a minor one, and hopefully by the time the pool team dive in Singapore — I’ll be back in the water myself.”

Stubblety-Cook, 26, took Olympic 200m breast gold in Tokyo and silver in Paris behind France’s Leon Marchand, who is entered in all four of his Olympic gold medal events in Singapore.

Stubblety-Cook is the third-fastest man in history in the 200m breast behind China’s Qin Haiyang (also entered in worlds) and Marchand.

“My coach Mel Marshall and I both believe my best time is still in me, so I’m still chasing that ... and there’s a lot of racing left in me,” Stubblety-Cook said, according to the release.