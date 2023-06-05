Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf

Women’s Golf Day – the global initiative designed to engage, empower and support women and girls through golf – is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year, and Tuesday marks the culmination of the week-long celebration with more than 450 events around the world.

Founded in 2016 by Elisa Gaudet, president of strategic consulting and marketing firm Executive Golf International, WGD is a one-day, four-hour event with iterations held nationwide and globally that serves as the perfect introduction to women and girls looking to learn the game as well as build community.

“You don’t have to be a great golfer or a golfer at all -- you can just show up,” Gaudet recently told On Her Turf. “You can look on social media and see people all around the world wearing red and white, joining together …on the same day, or the same week, doing the same thing and it literally gives you goosebumps.”

Gaudet noted the event is inclusive of all ages and abilities, and also is intended to transcend race, religion, language, geography or economic status. What’s more, she said she hopes her efforts will enlighten more potential sponsors and members of the golf industry to recognize the potential to not only bring more women to the game, but also keep them engaged in the sport.

“At the end of the day, it’s economics, and I’m hoping that businesses see that women have a lot of economic power,” she noted. “And, you know, we don’t need handouts. We just need opportunity. And that’s one of our main things with Women’s Golf Day: opportunity. Unity and opportunity.”

To that end, Gaudet joined with industry representatives from Acushnet, Titleist and FootJoy, plus LPGA player Danielle Kang and Olympian Leslie Maxie to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 31, officially kicking off the 2023 WGD celebration.

“Obviously, it’s a great honor,” she said of being at the NYSE. “But above and beyond, I always say that it’s just showing, ‘Hey, here’s the point.’ Here are women showing everyone what’s possible.”

Since its inception, Women’s Golf Day has taken place in more than 1,000 locations in nearly 80 countries. This year’s event features more than 200 locations in the U.S. including such iconic venues as North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, which has participated in Women’s Golf Day annually since 2016, and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, which currently hosts a stop on the PGA Tour Champions. Notable international venues include Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (site of the 2023 Ryder Cup), and Bonanza Golf Course in Zambia, one of four new countries participating in WGD in 2023.

And while more locations equal more women trying the game, for Gaudet, she hopes the WGD events translate to quality experiences for its participants. Events are a mix of golf – playing, instruction, even retail opportunities – and a social component that may include charitable elements.

“I hope it’s about quality time spent, and experiencing that,” said Gaudet. “I also think it’s about not pushing. You don’t have to play 18 holes. If you only have time for nine, play nine. If you only want to play five times a year, that’s good, too. … At the end of the day, it’s social golf, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do -- just make it as fun and inviting as possible.”

What’s the format for Women’s Golf Day?

Women’s Golf Day events are personalized by each host and venue, but events follow two general formats: one for on or at a golf course facility and one for off the course, like at a retail location or driving range.

At golf courses hosting WGD events, participants have the option of either two hours of lessons (one hour on the driving range and one hour focused on short game) or two hours of play (like a nine-hole scramble or stroke play), followed by two hours of socializing. The social part of the day generally includes networking and distribution of information regarding lessons, league play and ways to get involved in golf. Community members and organizations involved with golf are encouraged to contribute, and in some locations, events include speakers, local college or high school women’s golf teams, corporate networking groups and more.

At events away from the golf course, participants can expect up to four hours of basic instruction and lessons along with the same socializing opportunities. Women and girls can rotate through simulators or at the driving range, get products demonstrations and coaching on basics like grip, set up and aim.

What’s new for Women’s Golf Day in 2023?

This year, Women’s Golf Day welcomes four new countries to its campaign: The Gambia, Greece, Peru and Zambia. Also of note, Japan boasts a significant increase in participation for 2023. After hosting just three events in 2022, Japan boasts a whopping 139 WGD events for this year, making it the second biggest participant in Women’s Golf Day behind the United States.

More Women’s Golf Day fun facts



The theme of this year’s Women’s Golf Day is “Finding Your Inner Superhero,” which WGD celebrated with an 80-minute digital event on May 31 called WGD Palooza

In 2017, WGD experienced a 68-percent increase in participation from its inaugural year, with events at 711 locations in 46 countries.

In 2020, Women’s Golf Day hosted a virtual event during the pandemic closures and raised more than $20,000 for Doctors without Borders. Additionally, organizers gathered a treasure trove of inspirational and educational videos from golfers and industry professionals around the world, which have since been preserved in the WGD Virtual Library

In 2021, Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet – along with representatives from along with Callaway and Topgolf -- rang the opening bell from the iconic podium at the NYSE for the first time. The event marked the start of WGD’s first online event, “WGD Palooza,” which generated more than 4.2 million impressions for #womensgolfday in less than three hours.

In 2022, the hashtag “#womensgolfday” reportedly reached 79.1 million unique users, generating 94 million impressions worldwide, and saw an impressive 501-percent increase in engagement across social channels compared to 2021. The 2022 edition of WGD also included new locations on six continents.