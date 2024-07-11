 Skip navigation
PJ Hall

PJ
Hall

Clemson adds Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III, 3 others
Clemson added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its roster for next season.
