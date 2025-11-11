GOLF CHANNEL TO PROVIDE LIVE COVERAGE OF WNBA STAR CAITLIN CLARK’S PRO-AM ROUND AT LPGA TOUR’S THE ANNIKA TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12 AT 10 A.M. ET

Golf Channel’s Special Pro-Am Tournament Coverage to Feature Mid-Round Interview with Clark

Special Guests and Interviews Include World Golf and LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, Two-Time Major Winner Nelly Korda, WNBA Players Sophie Cunningham (Clark’s Pro-Am Caddie) and Lexie Hull, USA Network WNBA Play-by-Play Announcer Kate Scott, and More

USA Network to Present WNBA Regular-Season and Playoff Games Beginning in 2026 as Part of 11-Year Media Rights Agreement between Versant and WNBA

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 11, 2025 – Golf Channel will provide live, on-site coverage of WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s pro-am round at the LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Clark, an avid golfer returning to The ANNIKA pro-am for the second consecutive year, is a two-time WNBA All-Star for the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark earned an All-WNBA First-Team selection, was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and set the WNBA single-season assists record in her rookie season. Highlighting a standout collegiate career at the University of Iowa, Clark broke the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record in 2024.

Golf Channel’s coverage on Wednesday will feature Tom Abbott, Morgan Pressel, Grant Boone, and Amy Rogers on-site from Pelican Golf Club, with Damon Hack, Anna Jackson and Eamon Lynch anchoring studio coverage.

Clark will be paired with World No. 2 and defending champion Nelly Korda, who has won three of the past four The ANNIKA tournaments.

Live interviews throughout Wednesday’s coverage are expected to include:



Annika Sorenstam , World Golf and LPGA Hall of Famer

, World Golf and LPGA Hall of Famer Nelly Korda , two-time major winner and 15-time LPGA Tour winner

, two-time major winner and 15-time LPGA Tour winner Sophie Cunningham , Indiana Fever guard and Caitlin Clark’s caddie at The ANNIKA

, Indiana Fever guard and Caitlin Clark’s caddie at The ANNIKA Lexie Hull , Indiana Fever guard

, Indiana Fever guard Briana Scurry, former U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team goalkeeper

Additionally, Kate Scott, USA Network’s lead WNBA play-by-play announcer, will join the studio broadcast live tomorrow.

In September, Versant and the WNBA announced an 11-year media rights agreement for USA Network to present WNBA games – including the regular-season and portions of the Playoffs and WNBA Finals in select years – beginning with the 2026 season.

Throughout coverage of tomorrow’s pro-am round – in what will be a star-studded day in women’s sports – Golf Channel will promote Versant’s upcoming coverage of the WNBA and LOVB women’s professional volleyball on USA Network. USA Network’s coverage of LOVB begins in January 2026 and the WNBA comes to USA Network beginning in May.

Hosted by World Golf and LPGA Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam, The ANNIKA is the LPGA Tour’s penultimate event for the 2025 season and final full-field regular season event. Golf Channel will present live coverage of The Annika this Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Saturday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow’s coverage on Golf Channel will also feature reports from the DP World Tour Championship, where World No. 2 Rory McIlroy looks to win his 7th Race to Dubai Title. Additional coverage will surround the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions, and the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

