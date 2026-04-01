NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 65+ HOURS OF COMPREHENSIVE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE THIS MONTH ACROSS NBC SPORTS NOW, PEACOCK, NBCSN & NBC SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Coverage Throughout April Features an Array of Shows with Player Rankings, Insider Access, Player Interviews, and More

Live Shows Available on NBC Sports NOW, Peacock and NBCSN Featuring Draft Coverage this Month Include PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned: Draft Rankings

The Dan Patrick Show Travels to Pittsburgh for Live On-Site NFL Draft Shows, Wednesday, April 22 – Friday, April 24 at 9 a.m. ET

Special NFL Draft Specials Premiere Tonight with Offensive Rankings (9 p.m. ET) and Defensive Rankings (10 p.m. ET) on NBC Sports NOW Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 1, 2026 – NBC Sports will provide comprehensive NFL Draft coverage in the leadup to the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25), featuring live shows with player analysis and rankings, insider access, interviews, a mock draft, and more across NBC Sports NOW, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms this month.

More than 65 hours of extensive NFL Draft coverage throughout the month of April will be presented across Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, NBCSN, NBC Sports Radio on SiriusXM and TuneIn, and wherever podcasts are available. NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live events and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. Show content including full shows and clips will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

NBC Sports’ daily NFL coverage on NBC Sports NOW, Peacock and NBCSN* includes PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and Chris Simms Unbuttoned: Draft Rankings (8-9 p.m. ET). All episodes stream as VOD on Peacock.

The Dan Patrick Show will be on-site at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pa. for special live remote shows featuring insider guests and potential NFL Draft Selections. The Dan Patrick Show from the NFL Draft streams live from 9 a.m.-Noon ET from Wed., April 22 through Fri. April 24.

Chris Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, is joined by Connor Rogers on Chris Simms Unbuttoned: Draft Rankings and the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Across 10 episodes, Simms reveals his rankings for each position group in the NFL Draft.

Additional 2026 NFL Draft Player Rankings Specials premiere tonight on NBC Sports NOW, beginning with offensive rankings at 9 p.m. ET and defensive rankings at 10 p.m. ET. Insiders Nicole Auerbach and Connor Rogers and college football analyst Joshua Perry host the Offensive and Defensive Rankings Specials.

Chris Simms provides his final Draft Night predictions in NFL Mock Draft Special on Monday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports NOW channel.

NFL Draft Month weekday programming on NBC Sports NOW, Peacock and NBCSN*

(all times ET):

SHOW

TIME

DAYS

PFT Live (Live)

7 a.m.

Daily

The Dan Patrick Show (Live)

9 a.m.

Daily

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

5 p.m.

Thursdays

Chris Simms Unbuttoned: Draft Rankings

8 p.m.

Mondays, Wednesdays

NFL Mock Draft Specials

8 p.m.

Monday 4/20

The Dan Patrick Show *Live from NFL Draft in Pittsburgh*

9 a.m.

Wednesday 4/22 – Friday 4/24



*NBCSN times may vary

Each day on PFT Live, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio and Chris Simms will discuss major storylines, insider info and conduct interviews with players and coaches ahead of the NFL Draft.

Fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry and betting analysts Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson host Fantasy Football Happy Hour, covering the draft from a fantasy perspective with player previews focusing on offensive playmakers.

The Dan Patrick Show will feature draft-focused discussion and interviews throughout the month.

Additional NFL content and interviews throughout April will post across NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, which offers daily football content for free.

–NBC SPORTS–