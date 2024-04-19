 Skip navigation
Kim-Coon-Headshot.jpg Download

Kim Coon

Pit Reporter, NASCAR on NBC

Kim Coon serves as a pit reporter for NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series coverage, a position she has held since 2022. Coon also works as a podcast host for NASCAR’s Glass Case of Emotion alongside NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and Chuck Bush.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Coon was a pit reporter with MRN for nearly a decade and was a member of the morning news broadcast on-air team at WCCB in Charlotte, N.C. In addition to her duties as a pit reporter, she hosts digital programs and live events for NASCAR.

Coon was born and raised in Orlando, Fla., and graduated from the University of Miami (FL) as a double major in Broadcasting and Religious Studies, where she was a member of the university’s dance team. She received her master’s degree in Integrated Marketing from the University of Alabama. Coon also spent two seasons as a Carolina Panthers cheerleader. She currently lives in Charlotte, N.C.