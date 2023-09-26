League Cup, live! Premier League giants in third round action — Scores, updates, video highlights

Everybody’s in the pool for the third round of the League Cup, as the Premier League’s European combatants enter the fray on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two of them play each other when Manchester City visits 2022-23 tournament runner-up Newcastle United at 3pm ET Wednesday, the day after reigning champs Manchester United host Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League — Week 6 ]

The PL powers are mostly situated on Wednesday’s side of fixtures, though Wolves, Luton Town, and Burnley face away tests at lower league sides.

Wednesday sees Liverpool hosting Liverpool, West Ham at Lincoln City, Chelsea entertaining Brighton, Arsenal off to Brentford, and Everton going to Aston Villa.

Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United were eliminated in the tournament’s second round.

Check back throughout the two days of matches for lineup news, updates, and video highlights. Who will stay alive in their bids to win the first tournament of the 2023-24 season?

League Cup, live scores

Tuesday

Salford City vs Burnley — 2:45pm ET

Exeter City vs Luton Town — 2:45pm ET

Ipswich Town vs Wolves — 2:45pm ET

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough — 2:45pm ET

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough — 2:45pm ET

Port Vale vs Sutton United — 2:45pm ET

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace — 3pm ET

Wednesday

Liverpool vs Leicester City — 2:45pm ET

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City — 2:45pm ET

Lincoln City vs West Ham — 2:45pm ET

Chelsea vs Brighton — 2:45pm ET

Bournemouth vs Stoke City — 2:45pm ET

Brentford vs Arsenal — 2:45pm ET

Aston Villa vs Everton — 2:45pm ET

Fulham vs Norwich City — 2:45pm ET

Newcastle United vs Manchester City — 3pm ET