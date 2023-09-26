 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
U.S. loosens pod strings in effort to win in Europe
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
JT: Even if wife played for Europe, I’d want to win badly
2023 Ryder Cup - European Team Portraits
Rahm says he got advice from Sergio, Poulter before Rome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_usineurope_230926.jpg
U.S. aims to end 30-year drought on foreign soil
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillsandsavesmw6_230926.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
nbc_golf_lf_woodwithcouples_230926.jpg
Couples providing ‘sounding board’ for Team U.S.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
U.S. loosens pod strings in effort to win in Europe
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
JT: Even if wife played for Europe, I’d want to win badly
2023 Ryder Cup - European Team Portraits
Rahm says he got advice from Sergio, Poulter before Rome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_usineurope_230926.jpg
U.S. aims to end 30-year drought on foreign soil
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillsandsavesmw6_230926.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
nbc_golf_lf_woodwithcouples_230926.jpg
Couples providing ‘sounding board’ for Team U.S.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

League Cup, live! Premier League giants in third round action — Scores, updates, video highlights

Chelsea vs Brighton, Man Utd vs Palace, Newcastle vs Manchester City highlight 16 matches over two days of League Cup third round play.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2
September 26, 2023 10:35 AM
Transport yourself to north London and relive Arsenal and Tottenham's four-goal thriller from an on-the-ground perspective at the Emirates.

Everybody’s in the pool for the third round of the League Cup, as the Premier League’s European combatants enter the fray on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two of them play each other when Manchester City visits 2022-23 tournament runner-up Newcastle United at 3pm ET Wednesday, the day after reigning champs Manchester United host Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League — Week 6 ]

The PL powers are mostly situated on Wednesday’s side of fixtures, though Wolves, Luton Town, and Burnley face away tests at lower league sides.

Wednesday sees Liverpool hosting Liverpool, West Ham at Lincoln City, Chelsea entertaining Brighton, Arsenal off to Brentford, and Everton going to Aston Villa.

Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United were eliminated in the tournament’s second round.

Check back throughout the two days of matches for lineup news, updates, and video highlights. Who will stay alive in their bids to win the first tournament of the 2023-24 season?

League Cup, live scores

Tuesday

Salford City vs Burnley — 2:45pm ET
Exeter City vs Luton Town — 2:45pm ET
Ipswich Town vs Wolves — 2:45pm ET
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough — 2:45pm ET
Bradford City vs Middlesbrough — 2:45pm ET
Port Vale vs Sutton United — 2:45pm ET
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace — 3pm ET

Wednesday

Liverpool vs Leicester City — 2:45pm ET
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City — 2:45pm ET
Lincoln City vs West Ham — 2:45pm ET
Chelsea vs Brighton — 2:45pm ET
Bournemouth vs Stoke City — 2:45pm ET
Brentford vs Arsenal — 2:45pm ET
Aston Villa vs Everton — 2:45pm ET
Fulham vs Norwich City — 2:45pm ET
Newcastle United vs Manchester City — 3pm ET

Updates