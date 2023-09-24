10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 6 of the 2023-24 season

Of course every game matters over the 38 weeks of the Premier League season, but Week 6 feels like the weekend that this campaign got very, very real.

Look at the table. No massive shocks in the top four fight, or even in the top half. Chelsea the only surprise — though hardly in a shock — in the bottom half. And the newly-promoted sides sit 18-19-20.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule, results, how to watch info ]

Yeah, that 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur seemed to cement it all; When big boys meet with meaningful stakes on both the table as well as rivalry bragging rights, it just hits hard.

It is a young season but no one’s saying “It’s early” as a disclaimer and walking away without an argument now.

Our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards got stuck into analysis on the full slate of matches played in England’s top flight.

Brave Spurs make most of Declan Rice’s absence

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham were excellent in spells but mostly in the second half as they made the most of Declan Rice coming off at half time. Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with the bravery his side showed in possession as they matched Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal machine just a few months into his Spurs reign. Rice going off allowed Spurs to control midfield in the second half as Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma dictated the tempo and fed Heung-min Son, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski often. Arsenal had big chances in the first half through Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but didn’t take them and that was the difference. Spurs’ unexpectedly good start to the season has continued, while this feels like two points dropped for Arsenal. Yes, the Gunners are missing big players but Tottenham were very good value for their point and could have won it. This was Spurs’ first big test of the Ange-ball era and they passed it with flying colors. - Joe Prince-Wright

Chelsea’s got the canvas and the paints, but no artist

Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa

Mauricio Pochettino’s plan is there. The defenders are there. The support pieces largely look there. But where’s that special stuff, those tricks from a magician who threatens to do something special every time he touches the ball? The Blues are getting chances created by so many different players. Mykhailo Mudryk is averaging 2.62 key passes per 90 minutes, while Ben Chilwell is at 2.31, Enzo Fernandez 1.93, and Raheem Sterling 1.51. And while it’s easy for the Blues to point to Christopher Nkunku’s absence and Nicolas Jackson’s 4.18 xG versus one actual goal, all of the above-named producers would really help Pochettino by finishing a chance or two along the way (Sterling has two, no other player has more than one). Chelsea has allowed the third-fewest goals in the entire Premier League and is fourth in xGA. Understat has their xPTS for the season on the edge of the top four, behind only Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle. And yet the Blues are 14th on the table. Difference makers, it’s time to step up. -Nicholas Mendola

Pochettino laments Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for Chelsea in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Salah still the solution but Darwin moving forward

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Reds forward Darwin Nunez seems to carry an odd burden, signed by Liverpool to be their next big center forward the same summer that Premier League title rivals Man City nabbed mega-productive Erling Haaland. Darwin’s tenure has been bumpier, to be sure, but he is contributing in a big way this season. Always around the danger without the required finish last season, the Uruguayan has four goals and three assists in his last seven appearances across all competitions. Several of those goals have been big. Yet this team is still driven by the sensational Mohamed Salah, who won and converted a penalty on a five-shot day that saw him anything but subdued. The Egyptian’s motor is going full steam and there can be no doubting his commitment to the task at hand regardless of big-money waves from overseas. Liverpool is his club, and they’ll go as far as he takes them while he’s there. -Nicholas Mendola

Magpies get tails up, soar over worried Blades

Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United

Sheffield United keeper Wes Foderingham had six stops, a good number for any keeper, and still gave up more goals than his save total. That’s because Newcastle was starving for another big day after only beating Brentford via a penalty following a run of losses (and that nil-nil at AC Milan didn’t feel right). So the eight different scorers on Sunday will feel like a sign that big things are still brewing for the St. James’ Park set, and the confidence boost of ‘the ocho’ will help with the aforementioned Man City cup tilt on tap for midweek. -Nicholas Mendola

Timing of Rodri’s red card sours another straightforward Man City win

Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Assuming he is banned the requisite three games for violent conduct, Rodri will miss Manchester City’s (presumed) title showdown with Arsenal on Oct. 8. For two or three seasons now, Rodri has arguably been City’s most important/irreplaceable player. He is the metronome at the base of midfield when in possession, and the backline’s front-line shield out of possession; his long-range passing is second to none, which is even more important now that Erling Haaland provides an over-the-top option; and he’s an incredible threat to shoot from distance when he ventures forward to join the attack. In his absence, John Stones will likely be slotted into midfield, and though he was a revelation in a new role last season, he is not Rodri. Arsenal vs Man City got a whole lot more interesting two weeks before kickoff. - Andy Edwards

PL Update: Man City tame Nottingham Forest Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard break down the results from a busy day in the Premier League, where 10-men Manchester City defeated Nottingham Forest and Manchester United survived a visit to Turf Moor.

Strange things afoot at Ten Hag’s Jonny Evans’ Manchester United

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

Is there anything more odd, more “This is Manchester United right now” than Jonny Evans being the Man of the Match against a ball-controlling Burnley in the Year 2023? Evans had a goal ruled out by Rasmus Hojlund’s offside and ended up assisting Bruno Fernandes’ splendid winner. The 35-year-old was making his first Manchester United start in the Premier League since 2014-15, having joined the club for training purposes this summer and eventually working his way into a job. Raphael Varane, who made his return from injury later in the game, was out as was Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire. The club needed someone to step up and Evans did so, firm and strong. He passed very well on his 80-plus touch day, making nine defensive actions. Evans was seemingly always in position, and his partnership with Victor Lindelof allowed Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon to get forward on the surprisingly rare occasions that United had the ball. -Nicholas Mendola

Luton have enough to stay up

Luton Town 1-1 Wolves

Look, this was a big opportunity missed against 10-man visitors, but Luton showed they have more than enough to match the teams around them at the bottom of the Premier League table. We will see that in the next few weeks as they head to Everton and host Burnley. Rob Edwards’ side started so well and the excellent Carlton Morris hit the post, while they were hit on the break and against the run of play as 10-man Wolves took the lead through a superb solo effort from their man of the moment Pedro Neto. Luton rallied and deserved at least a point. There was enough in this display to prove they will go toe-to-toe with the teams in the bottom half of the table. Every single player knows their job and in Morris they have a focal point up top. If they can just keep their composure in the final third, Luton will surprise plenty of teams this season and although nobody is giving them a chance to stay up, they have enough to stay in the hunt for survival until the very end. Hats off to the Hatters. - Joe Prince-Wright

Sean Dyche enjoys just desserts

Brentford 1-3 Everton

No one’s mistaking Everton for world-beaters on the wings of its first win of the season, but the Toffees had been so much better than their one point from five previous Premier League games. Grimace all you will — and Sean Dyche might — at leaning on expected goals, but Everton twice produced more than a full xG than their opponent this season and took just a point from those two matches. They also out-chanced Wolves and lost, while holding Arsenal to a low 0.80 xG... and losing a Week 5 outing. James Tarkowski was magnificent in victory, with his goal and assist a part of four created chances while his typical defensive figures met the moment as well. The Everton captain had four clearances and four recoveries while winning eight-of-nine duels. -Nicholas Mendola

Extended Highlights: Everton 3, Brentford 1 Everton struck first and then rallied after Brentford's equalizer to take three points and their first win of the Premier League season.

Sluggish Brighton have enough quality to get the job done

Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth

It wasn’t pretty, but after their defeat to AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday, Brighton fought through a sloppy start and got the job done. Bournemouth dominated the first half but Roberto De Zerbi made the right changes at half time as Fati and Mitoma did the damage right away. Playing on Thursday and Sunday is a new challenge for this Brighton side and they struggled with their intensity in the first half. They will learn how to manage that and RDZ showed he can rotate his side expertly to get the job done. The Seagulls took a nosedive but as they often do, they recovered to soar.- Joe Prince-Wright

Palace and Fulham as close in quality as proximity

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Eight miles apart in London, and only four goals apart over the first six games in the table. 2W-2D-2L for each side. Both rank in the bottom half for xG and xGA. In many ways, cruising to a mostly anonymous mid-table finish would be a wonderful outcome for Palace and Fulham. - Andy Edwards