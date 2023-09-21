Luton vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Luton Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a proper early-season relegation scrap at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters have lost all four of their Premier League games as the minnows have struggled in their first-ever PL campaign. They are hanging in games and improved as two of those defeats have been by the single goal against West Ham and Fulham in their last two outings. Manager Rob Edwards is hoping Luton can take their chances and secure a famous first-ever Premier League win.

As for Wolves, they have just one Premier League win out of five so far this season but Gary O’Neil’s side have played better than their points tally suggests. They dominated Liverpool in the first half last time out and should have led by more than one goal. But they then struggled to impose themselves in the second half and ended up losing late on. Still, given the fact that they lost so many key players this summer and Julen Lopetegui walked out on the eve of the new season, things are a little better than expected for Wolves. But make no mistake about it, they need to win at Luton.

How to watch Luton vs Wolves live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)

TV channel: Peacock Premium