Luton vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link
Luton Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a proper early-season relegation scrap at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Luton Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a proper early-season relegation scrap at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
The Hatters have lost all four of their Premier League games as the minnows have struggled in their first-ever PL campaign. They are hanging in games and improved as two of those defeats have been by the single goal against West Ham and Fulham in their last two outings. Manager Rob Edwards is hoping Luton can take their chances and secure a famous first-ever Premier League win.
As for Wolves, they have just one Premier League win out of five so far this season but Gary O’Neil’s side have played better than their points tally suggests. They dominated Liverpool in the first half last time out and should have led by more than one goal. But they then struggled to impose themselves in the second half and ended up losing late on. Still, given the fact that they lost so many key players this summer and Julen Lopetegui walked out on the eve of the new season, things are a little better than expected for Wolves. But make no mistake about it, they need to win at Luton.
How to watch Luton vs Wolves live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium
As we’ve been mentioning, Wolves have been really unlucky so far this season as their performances aren’t being rewarded with the points they deserve.
Gary O’Neil has a very solid starting lineup in place and the likes of Pedro Neto, Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson have been excellent. They just need Matheus Cunha to finish off some chances up top and they will start to pick up more points.
Wolves don’t have the biggest squad but injuries have been kind to them so far as Rayan Ait Nouri should have recovered from muscle fatigue, while Joe Hodge is almost back.
Luton have improved in recent weeks and they’re focused on picking up their first Premier League point, or points.
The home fans will be up for this one and Luton will see this game against Wolves as a huge opportunity to properly announce their arrival in the Premier League and grab a much-needed win to boost confidence they can stay up.
Rob Edwards has a few injury issues with Ross Barkley picking up a thigh injury, while Gabriel Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts all remain out.
Carlton Morris has been a real threat up top and Luton need to try and get plenty of crosses into the box for Morris and Jacob Brown to attack.