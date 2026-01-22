How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Thomas Frank’s Spurs are looking to build much-needed momentum as they aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League at Burnley on Saturday.

WATCH — Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs secured a huge midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, as they’re in the top eight of the table with one game to go. Frank has seen some of the pressure ease on him, for now, but there’s no way Spurs can lose this game at Burnley and make it three defeats on the spin in the league.

Burnley haven’t won any of their last 13 Premier League games and have lost nine of those, but they have picked up impressive draws against Manchester United and Liverpool in their last two outings. However, Scott Parker’s side are still in the relegation zone and eight points from safety with games running out.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 24)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Burnley team news, focus

Josh Cullen is out for the season which is a huge blow as he is the captain and heartbeat of this Burnley side from midfield. Zian Flemming could be fit to return and give Parker another option up top. Burnley will look to keep it tight and pounce on the counter.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus as their attacking options remain limited. Having Dominic Solanke back fit and leading the line is a huge help though. But Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall have also gone done with injuries recently as Frank is using the versatility of the players he has available impressively.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like Spurs will be full of confidence and get the win they need to kick on from here. Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur.