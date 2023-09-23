 Skip navigation
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Ronald Acuña Jr. joins exclusive 40-40 club with 40th home run of the season for Braves
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Ronald Acuña Jr. joins exclusive 40-40 club with 40th home run of the season for Braves
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Neither Newcastle nor Sheffield United have particularly enjoyed their start to the PL season, but that could all change when they clash on Sunday

 Live Updates
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
September 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Newcastle’s return to the UEFA Champions didn’t go exactly as planned on Tuesday, but there is precious little time for Eddie Howe’s side to dwell with a trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United up next on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Magpies escaped the San Siro with a point in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan, but they did so after being out-shot 25-6 and somehow keeping a clean sheet despite the Rossoneri racking up 1.99 xG (compared to just 0.28). On the plus side, the clean sheet was Newcastle’s second in as many games after blanking Brentford in a 1-0 victory at St. James’ Park last Saturday. Callum Wilson’s penalty snapped a three-game losing skid that equaled their number of defeats from August to March of last season. Balancing both continental and domestic duties, as they seek their first point away from home this season with defeats to Manchester City and Brighton already in the rearview.

Matchweek 5 was far less kind to Sheffield United, who took a 1-0 lead into the 98th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only to see Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski score in the 8th and 10th minutes of stoppage time. Oh, to be on the wrong side of the latest comeback in Premier League history. The positive outlook would be that all four of the Blades’ defeats (0W-1D-4L) have come by a one-goal margin, if they weren’t going to be without seven first-team regulars due to injury and suspension on Sunday.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Newcastle
Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Joelinton (knee), Emil Krafth (knee), Joe Willock (thigh)| QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (illness)
Team news - Sheffield United
Sheffield United injuries

OUT: John Egan (knee), Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), George Baldock (calf), Oliver McBurnie (suspension), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh)