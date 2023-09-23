Sheffield United vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Newcastle’s return to the UEFA Champions didn’t go exactly as planned on Tuesday, but there is precious little time for Eddie Howe’s side to dwell with a trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United up next on Sunday.

The Magpies escaped the San Siro with a point in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan, but they did so after being out-shot 25-6 and somehow keeping a clean sheet despite the Rossoneri racking up 1.99 xG (compared to just 0.28). On the plus side, the clean sheet was Newcastle’s second in as many games after blanking Brentford in a 1-0 victory at St. James’ Park last Saturday. Callum Wilson’s penalty snapped a three-game losing skid that equaled their number of defeats from August to March of last season. Balancing both continental and domestic duties, as they seek their first point away from home this season with defeats to Manchester City and Brighton already in the rearview.

Matchweek 5 was far less kind to Sheffield United, who took a 1-0 lead into the 98th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only to see Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski score in the 8th and 10th minutes of stoppage time. Oh, to be on the wrong side of the latest comeback in Premier League history. The positive outlook would be that all four of the Blades’ defeats (0W-1D-4L) have come by a one-goal margin, if they weren’t going to be without seven first-team regulars due to injury and suspension on Sunday.

