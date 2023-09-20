Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Can Steve Cooper’s improved Forest trip up a tired, injured Man City at the Etihad Stadium?
Nottingham Forest hopes to avoid a repeat of its last trip to the Etihad Stadium when it tangles with Premier League-leading Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).
An Erling Haaland perfect hat trick led City to a 6-0 blowout of Forest about 13 months ago at the Etihad Stadium, though surely Steve Cooper would prefer to focus on his team’s improved form and — if looking back — a 1-1 draw with City later last season at the City Ground.
City has plenty of reasons for concern itself, coming off a midweek scrap with Red Star Belgrade and seeing Bernardo Silva join a significant injury list that features John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish (More on their statuses below).
Forest have seven points this season, a figure they didn’t compile until Week 13 of the 2022-23 season. Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi look more comfortable and Steve Cooper’s certainly pulling the right strings early this season. Can the Tricky Trees trip up the treble winners in Manchester?
How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)
TV channel: USA Network
Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com
Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva won’t play Saturday, while Jack Grealish, John Stones, and Mateo Kovacic could be available.
Silva is one of three Man City players in the Premier League’s top five in shot creating actions per 90 minutes.
Rodri and Phil Foden are the others, while Julian Alvarez is 10th in the Premier League in goal creating actions per 90 minutes. That’s tops on the team.
There are four availability questions for Forest, including Willy Boly who is coming off an illness.
Serge Aurier, Wayne Hennessey, and Danilo are all waiting to see whether they’ll be fit for action on Saturday.
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has made a fine start to life at Forest. His 1.1 post-shot expected goals - minus goals total is seventh in the Premier League this early season.