Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Isendre Ahfua.jpg
2024 All-American Isendre Ahfua Selects Texas A&M
Morrow Evans.jpeg
2024 All-American Morrow Evans Commits to Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Michael Norman will not defend 400m title at track and field worlds
Isendre Ahfua.jpg
2024 All-American Isendre Ahfua Selects Texas A&M
Morrow Evans.jpeg
2024 All-American Morrow Evans Commits to Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch UEFA Super Cup live, stream link, preview

Manchester City looks to bring the UEFA Super Cup back to England; Sevilla stands in the way

Updated 
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
August 14, 2023 10:58 AM
Soak in the scenes from the opening night of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor, where Man City began their four-peat bid with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Manchester City looks to win its first UEFA Super Cup when the UEFA Champions League winners meet Europa League champions Sevilla at 3pm ET Wednesday at Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece.

The Premier League has claimed two of the last four Super Cups, as Liverpool won in 2019 and Chelsea claimed honors in 2021.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Nine English sides have won the trophy since it was first contested by Ajax and AC Milan in 1973.

Sevilla is looking to keep the trophy bragging rights in Spain after Real Madrid won its fifth Super Cup in 2022.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live, UEFA Super Cup stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 15)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Online: Stream via Paramount+

Updates
Focus on Sevilla
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Sevilla is coming off a cagey Week 1 loss to Valencia in La Liga, as the joy of Youssef En-Nesyri’s 69th minute equalizer faded away due to a Loic Bade red card.

Gonzalo Montiel’s future with the club is in question, as he and Joan Jordan, Jesus Corona, and Papu Gomez were unused against Valencia.

En-Nesyri, Ivan Rakitic, and Bono are still the gate attractions here, and Sevilla will fancy its chances to surprise City with its typical tournament success (even if this ‘tournament’ is a one-game affair).
Focus on Manchester City
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Pep Guardiola’s Man City started off their treble defense with a Community Shield loss to Arsenal in penalty kicks, but Week 1 of the Premier League season did not require the full 90 minutes.

Erling Haaland scored twice for City in their 3-0 beating of Burnley at Turf Moor, and the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup champs have the depth to compete with Sevilla while also being close to full force for a big weekend test from Newcastle United.

City won’t have Kevin De Bruyne for months following a flare-up of a leg injury that’s becoming a little notorious. Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips were rested versus Burnley, while the club is waiting on Ruben Dias (concussion) and John Stones (muscular).