Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch UEFA Super Cup live, stream link, preview

Manchester City looks to win its first UEFA Super Cup when the UEFA Champions League winners meet Europa League champions Sevilla at 3pm ET Wednesday at Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece.

The Premier League has claimed two of the last four Super Cups, as Liverpool won in 2019 and Chelsea claimed honors in 2021.

Nine English sides have won the trophy since it was first contested by Ajax and AC Milan in 1973.

Sevilla is looking to keep the trophy bragging rights in Spain after Real Madrid won its fifth Super Cup in 2022.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live, UEFA Super Cup stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 15)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Online: Stream via Paramount+

