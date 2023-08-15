Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch UEFA Super Cup live, stream link, preview
Manchester City looks to bring the UEFA Super Cup back to England; Sevilla stands in the way
Manchester City looks to win its first UEFA Super Cup when the UEFA Champions League winners meet Europa League champions Sevilla at 3pm ET Wednesday at Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece.
The Premier League has claimed two of the last four Super Cups, as Liverpool won in 2019 and Chelsea claimed honors in 2021.
Nine English sides have won the trophy since it was first contested by Ajax and AC Milan in 1973.
Sevilla is looking to keep the trophy bragging rights in Spain after Real Madrid won its fifth Super Cup in 2022.
How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live, UEFA Super Cup stream link, time
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 15)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Online: Stream via Paramount+
Sevilla is coming off a cagey Week 1 loss to Valencia in La Liga, as the joy of Youssef En-Nesyri’s 69th minute equalizer faded away due to a Loic Bade red card.
Gonzalo Montiel’s future with the club is in question, as he and Joan Jordan, Jesus Corona, and Papu Gomez were unused against Valencia.
En-Nesyri, Ivan Rakitic, and Bono are still the gate attractions here, and Sevilla will fancy its chances to surprise City with its typical tournament success (even if this ‘tournament’ is a one-game affair).
Pep Guardiola’s Man City started off their treble defense with a Community Shield loss to Arsenal in penalty kicks, but Week 1 of the Premier League season did not require the full 90 minutes.
Erling Haaland scored twice for City in their 3-0 beating of Burnley at Turf Moor, and the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup champs have the depth to compete with Sevilla while also being close to full force for a big weekend test from Newcastle United.
City won’t have Kevin De Bruyne for months following a flare-up of a leg injury that’s becoming a little notorious. Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips were rested versus Burnley, while the club is waiting on Ruben Dias (concussion) and John Stones (muscular).