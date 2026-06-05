2026 World Cup: What are the overtime and penalty kick rules?

The 2026 World Cup is bound to demand more than 90 minutes a time or two, four years after Lionel Messi and Argentina claimed the FIFA World Cup Trophy by outlasting France in penalties.

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The sides will only play 90 minutes in the group stage, of course, where tiebreakers will help settle who finishes first through fourth. Two teams for every game group will reach the Round of 32, while several third-place teams will also play into the knockout rounds.

Teams will again be allowed to make five substitutions and have 26-player squads, which will come in especially handy from the Round of 32 onward as the tournament and North American climate heat up the summer.

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 9: Virgil Van Dijk #4 of the Netherlands has a penalty kick blocked Damian Martinez during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarter-final game between Argentina and Netherlands at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Lusail, Qatar. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images

What are the overtime and penalty kick rules at the World Cup?

Once the tournament reaches the knockout rounds, the game obviously cannot end in a draw.

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If a game is tied after 90 minutes of play, there will be a five-minute break and before the match hits extra time where an additional 30 minutes of time will be given. The time will be divided into two 15-minute periods.

If the score is still tied after extra time is given, the two teams will go into a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner. If there is still a tie at the end of the shootout, teams will be given additional rounds of one kick each until the tie is broken.