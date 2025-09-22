Aitana Bonmati wins third-straight Ballon d’Or Feminin

Aitana Bonmati won her third-straight Ballon d’Or Feminin on Monday, keeping a stranglehold on the honor for her club and country.

The Barcelona and Spain star, 27, is the best player in the world, according to France Football, yet again. Only Lionel Messi and Michel Platini have also won three-consecutive Ballons d’Or.

The runner-up was Arsenal and Spain star Mariona Caldentey, who seemed like a favorite to win given the Gunners’ triumph in the Women’s Champions League.

Bonmati was born it Catalonia and made her Barcelona senior debut as teenager in 2016. She has 83 caps and 31 goals for Spain, and 72 goals in 204 appearances for Barca.

Barca won the Spanish crown this season and the Copa de la Reina as well as the Supercopa de Espana.

Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg of Lyon won the first honor in 2018, and USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe claimed the second but Barcelona and Spain players had won the last four.

Alexia Putellas won in 2021 and 2022. Barca and Spain teammate Bonmati followed it up with claiming the award in 2023 and 2024.