Alexis Mac Allister wonder goal: Argentine pulverizes ball to put Liverpool ahead of Fulham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
Yankees at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Four
Celine Boutier plays 45 holes Saturday and has more on Sunday at T-Mobile Match Play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
Yankees at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Four
Celine Boutier plays 45 holes Saturday and has more on Sunday at T-Mobile Match Play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alexis Mac Allister wonder goal: Argentine pulverizes ball to put Liverpool ahead of Fulham

  
Published April 6, 2025 09:32 AM

Alexis Mac Allister pulverized a soccer ball to create a goal of the season candidate as Liverpool took an early lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

When we say pulverize, Mac Allister hit a ball about as hard as possible to cap off a terrific play in the first quarter-hour of Sunday’s Premier League match.

FOLLOW/WATCH LIVE – Fulham vs Liverpool

A Fulham clearance led to the ball sitting just inside their half, and Mac Allister darted in front of Alex Iwobi.

The Argentine dribbled about 40 yards, shrugging off a strong Sander Berge shoulder barge, and unleashed the ball across Bernd Leno’s goal.

If you’ve got the time, feel free to try and count the times the bewildered ball spins on way from its launch point to the destination beyond the flying Leno’s arms.

Is it even five?

Alexis Mac Allister goal vs Fulham (video)
Mac Allister's screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
Alexis Mac Allister wins the ball back, drives the ball forward, and powers his effort into the top corner of the goal at Craven Cottage.