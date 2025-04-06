Alexis Mac Allister wonder goal: Argentine pulverizes ball to put Liverpool ahead of Fulham

Alexis Mac Allister pulverized a soccer ball to create a goal of the season candidate as Liverpool took an early lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

When we say pulverize, Mac Allister hit a ball about as hard as possible to cap off a terrific play in the first quarter-hour of Sunday’s Premier League match.

FOLLOW/WATCH LIVE – Fulham vs Liverpool

A Fulham clearance led to the ball sitting just inside their half, and Mac Allister darted in front of Alex Iwobi.

The Argentine dribbled about 40 yards, shrugging off a strong Sander Berge shoulder barge, and unleashed the ball across Bernd Leno’s goal.

If you’ve got the time, feel free to try and count the times the bewildered ball spins on way from its launch point to the destination beyond the flying Leno’s arms.

Is it even five?

Alexis Mac Allister goal vs Fulham (video)