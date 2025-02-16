Liverpool manager Arne Slot saw his side restore their seven-point table lead with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds led 2-nil but suffered through some nervy times in the second half as Matheus Cunha pulled the 17th-place visitors to within a goal during a righteous effort to get a surprise point from Anfield.

The win came days after Liverpool lost a lead to Merseyside derby rivals Everton at Goodison Park, and Anfield was at full voice several times in the second half in a bid to spur their heroes to all three points.

How will Slot view the bounce back result?

Arne Slot reaction — How did Liverpool manager view Reds’ 2-1 win over Wolves?

“In the end you can tell it like we did the job the first half, something else than normally because normally it’s been more the second half. I didn’t look at what happened because I knew what happened — Wolves tried to come back into the game and took a lot of risk with that. That’s why we could two times play a greatcounter attack. The first time led to a goal that was ruled out correctly for offside and the second one a penalty that was turned down by the VAR, I think also a correct decision. But those are of course two disappointing moments. And then quite fast afterwards we conceded the 2-1 so that made the last 20 minutes very difficult. But it was very good and pleasing to see that we kept fighting because you not only win your games by bringing the ball out of the back and playing great offensive football. You sometimes have to win your games by a great mentality and a great fighting spirit. That’s what we were really really really close to against Everton.”

He’d later say...

“We needed to fight and we needed Alisson. In a season where you want to achieve something, you need to have wins like this as well. Wins like this should also be included where you want to achieve something.

“Fatigue comes from running a lot and a bit of mental fatigue a lot. We were mentally-tested today. .... I did see for the first time this season that players were more tired than they have been.

“You can never breathe in this competition. I saw Arsenal’s 15-game unbeaten run and the gap has always been the same so that shows that we do. If you want to compete for something special then you have to win a lot of games in this league.”