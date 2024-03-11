Arsenal vs FC Porto: How to watch, team news, live updates

Arsenal host FC Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to keep their European hopes alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won eight-straight games in the Premier League to surge to the top of the table since 2024 began and although they played well at Porto in the first leg, they didn’t take their chances and were made to pay as Galeno scored a stunner in stoppage time to give the Portuguese side a crucial advantage.

Arsenal are still expected to overturn the deficit but Porto’s experienced defensive unit showed they will not lie down easily and Sergio Conceicao’s side are a threat on the counter too. The Gunners last reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2010 and many believe they are the second favorites to win it all this season, behind only Manchester City.

How to watch Arsenal vs Porto live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Tuesday (March 12)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Arsenal team news, focus

The main injury concern for Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli who suffered a nasty cut to his foot in the win at Sheffield United last week. Martinelli missed the win against Brentford on Saturday and is a doubt for this game so Trossard could start out wide but Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are both available and getting up to speed and could come in to the starting lineup for Trossard and Jorginho respectively. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain out injured but Arsenal’s defense is very settled and David Raya will start after not being able to play against his parent club Brentford at the weekend.

Porto team news, focus

Evanilson and Galeno will be key for Porto on the counter, while they need Portugal internationals Diogo Costa and Pepe to stand tall in goal and central defense. Midfielder Alan Varela was excellent in the first leg and will look to lock down Rice and Odegaard. Young defender Otavio has been excellent after coming into the team, while Wendell has stepped in admirably for the injured Zaidu Sansusi at left back. Not having the experience of Mehdi Taremi is a blow as he’s out with a thigh injury but Porto showed enough in the first leg to suggest that will make this a tight, tense game for as long as possible and have enough quality in attack to finish off any half chances they get.