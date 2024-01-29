 Skip navigation
Aston Villa vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

  
Published January 29, 2024 04:00 PM

Reeling Newcastle United has to get its Premier League hopes fired up, and will look to do so by raising the worry level of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday.

The Magpies have lost four-straight Premier League outings and six-of-seven, dipping to 10th place on the Premier League table. Their 29 points are a whopping 14 away from Villa, who it beat decisively earlier this season, and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle’s only hope for silverware is the FA Cup.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs NEWCASTLE LIVE - STREAM

Villa, meanwhile, has just one win its last four Premier League outings, although there are two draws there. Unai Emery’s bunch is one of three teams on 43 points, though second-place Man City has a match-in-hand.

Villa will look to get a measure of revenge for the surprising pounding it took at St. James’ Park, a 5-1 stunner that saw Alexander Isak bag a brace for the Magpies on Opening Day.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, stream link, start time, odds

Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Tuesday

Odds: Villa (-110) vs Newcastle (+280) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Focus on Aston Villa

Villa’s only other league match this month was a scoreless draw at Everton, and the Villans played a scoreless FA Cup tie at Chelsea over the weekend and will have to face a replay to reach the fifth round.

Focus on Newcastle

The Magpies would love to focus on their FA Cup form, as decisive wins over Sunderland and Fulham are much preferable to 4-2 and 3-2 losses to Liverpool and Man City in Premier League play.