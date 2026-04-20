Bournemouth hire Marco Rose to replace Andoni Iraola for 2026-27 Premier League season

Marco Rose is set to be the new head coach of Bournemouth, as the Cherries have acted quickly to replace outgoing head coach Andoni Iraola.

The 43-year-old Iraola has impressed during his time at Bournemouth but did not agree a new contract with the team and has been linked with a return to Athletic Bilbao, the club where he made his name as a player. He was the sixth-longest tenured manager in the PL behind Pep Guardiola. Mikel Arteta, Marco Silva, Eddie Howe, and Unai Emery.

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The Leipzig-born Rose, 49, has had success as a player and coach in Germany, also winning three trophies with Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Rose instantly becomes Bournemouth’s biggest fan as the Cherries could reach Europe with a strong finish to the season. They are unbeaten in 13 matches and sit eighth with 48 points, behind Chelsea and Brentford on goal differential.

Bournemouth haven’t taken too many missteps since hiring Eddie Howe for the second time in 2012. Jason Tindall struggled to replace Howe but Scott Parker led them to promotion, Gary O’Neil kept them in the Premier League, and Iraola’s become a star since arriving from Rayo Vallecano.

Who is new Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose?

Rose had a 16-year playing career in Germany and began managing in 2012 at Lokomotiv Leipzig.

He’s since led Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

Rose loves an active team that presses hard to win the ball and gets up the pitch with urgency, usually with a back four as a base.

He led Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga crowns and won domestic cups with Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Bournemouth statement on Marco Rose

(from afcb.co.uk)

“AFC Bournemouth is delighted to confirm the appointment of Marco Rose as the club’s new head coach on a three-year contract, which will begin following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

“The 49-year-old arrives on the south coast with a wealth of experience at the highest level of European football, having managed Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer.”