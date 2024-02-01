 Skip navigation
Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

  
February 1, 2024

The M23 rivalry has increased stakes this weekend as Brighton comes off a humbling loss and Crystal Palace aims to move away from the relegation zone mess at the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Palace is coming off a 3-2 win over Sheffield United that came with the worries of injuries to star attackers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE STREAM - LINK

Brighton, meanwhile, were waxed by Luton Town and must quickly write off the four-goal loss to the relegation-threatened Hatters. Newcastle’s Tuesday win has the Seagulls in eighth and Manchester United and Chelsea are just a point behind Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

De Zerbi has also had to deal with the distraction that is questions about the soon-to-be open Liverpool job. And, of course, Brighton wants to right its table standing to avoid the need to put all of its European hopes in winning the Europa League (although, of course, that’s the only reasonable route to the Champions League).

The two sides met earlier this season at Palace, yielding the result that’s become fashionable in this rivalry: a draw.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), Joel Veltman (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (international duty) Simon Adingra (international duty)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Joel Ward (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)