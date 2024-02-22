Brighton vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Brighton host Everton at the Amex on Saturday with both teams hoping to kick on in their respective battles.

WATCH BRIGHTON v EVERTON LIVE

The Seagulls smashed Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend for their biggest-ever Premier League away win as Roberto De Zerbi’s side are back to their fluid best. Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma are back from international duty and the wingers are so important to the way Brighton play. Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck are also influential in everything Brighton do and there is a lovely balance about this team. They’re in the hunt for a top six finish and are looking forward to the Europa League last 16 coming up in March.

Everton are hoping to build on the point they snatched late on against Crystal Palace on Monday, as Sean Dyche’s side are without a win in eight but they’re tough to beat and have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone with four draws in their last five. Everton have an extremely solid defensive unit but they need to create more chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and having the marauding Abdoulaye Doucoure back fit is a huge bonus. Everton are still awaiting news on their appeal against the 10-point deduction they received for breaking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules earlier this season. That appeal, and the outcome of a second charge for breaking P&S rules, holds the key to their relegation scrap.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 24)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Brighton team news, focus

Having Mitoma and Adingra back has added an extra dimension to Brighton’s attack and they now look really dangerous. Injuries have started to calm down which is a huge relief for RDZ as the Seagulls aim to hunt down the six-point gap to sixth place between now and the end of the season.

OUT: Joao Pedro (hamstring), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees have a very settled lineup but Dyche needs more creativity from open play and for players to stop snatching at chances. They’re so dangerous from set-piece situations and Everton will sit in and frustrate Brighton and look to hit them on the counter, just like they did in their stunning 5-1 win at the Amex last season.

OUT: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (illness)