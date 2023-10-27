Brighton vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace
nbc_pl_cptot_wardgoal_231027.jpg
Ward turns in Maddison’s cross to give Spurs lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace
nbc_pl_cptot_wardgoal_231027.jpg
Ward turns in Maddison’s cross to give Spurs lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brighton vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published October 27, 2023 10:10 AM

Having righted its Europa League ship versus Ajax, Brighton looks to do the same with its Premier League plans come Sunday versus Fulham (Watch live at 10am ET Sunday live online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Seagulls scored on either side of halftime and kept Ajax from producing much danger over 90 minutes on Thursday to take their first win of the Europa League campaign.

[ MORE: 10 key questions for Week 10 of the Premier League season ]

Now Roberto De Zerbi’s men look to end a run of three Premier League matches without a win, having been blown out by Aston Villa before drawing Liverpool and losing 2-1 at Man City.

Fulham presents an easier task, but also an ornery one; The Cottagers haven’t gotten consistent results thanks to a lack of finishing — and maybe finishers — but have claimed 11 points and are just five points behind their rested hosts.

Can Fulham take advantage of Brighton’s Thursday legs and take a surprise win from the Amex Stadium?

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Sunday (Oct. 29)

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream live via Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Brighton

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (other), Solly March (knee)

Focus on Fulham

OUT: Issa Diop (foot), Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)