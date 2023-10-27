Brighton vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Having righted its Europa League ship versus Ajax, Brighton looks to do the same with its Premier League plans come Sunday versus Fulham (Watch live at 10am ET Sunday live online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Seagulls scored on either side of halftime and kept Ajax from producing much danger over 90 minutes on Thursday to take their first win of the Europa League campaign.

Now Roberto De Zerbi’s men look to end a run of three Premier League matches without a win, having been blown out by Aston Villa before drawing Liverpool and losing 2-1 at Man City.

Fulham presents an easier task, but also an ornery one; The Cottagers haven’t gotten consistent results thanks to a lack of finishing — and maybe finishers — but have claimed 11 points and are just five points behind their rested hosts.

Can Fulham take advantage of Brighton’s Thursday legs and take a surprise win from the Amex Stadium?

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Sunday (Oct. 29)

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream live via Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Brighton

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (other), Solly March (knee)

Focus on Fulham

OUT: Issa Diop (foot), Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

